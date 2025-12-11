Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Utility Meter Data Management

In recognition of its ability to help utilities power their operations with clean meter data, Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Utility Meter Data Management Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment.1 Read the excerpt here

"Oracle's position in the Leaders Category in the 2025 IDC MarketScape demonstrates its ability to successfully deliver large-scale deployments across a rapidly expanding, global client footprint," said Gaia Gallotti, research director, IDC Energy Insights. "In particular, Oracle was recognized for its dynamic, high-volume data handling and continued innovation in AI and automation that helps its customers enhance the speed and accuracy of informed decision making."

AI and automation-driven results
The Oracle Utilities Customer Platform includes metering, billing, sales, service, engagement, and analytics components—all leading global solutions in their respective categories—that radically reduce utility modernization costs and complexity as one platform. Oracle provides its MDM as a standalone product, in the cloud or on-premises, or as part of the Oracle Utilities Customer Platform.

The Oracle platform empowers utilities with clean meter data and AI-powered capabilities—including anomaly detection and in-memory processing—to help deliver fast, accurate meter reads and actionable intelligence. These capabilities are critical for automating tedious, manual work and streamlining utility operations. For example, AI-enabled anomaly detection can significantly reduce billing exceptions—minimizing issue analysis, truck rolls, and unnecessary operational costs.

Regarding Oracle's approach, the IDC MarketScape noted, "Its architecture enables utilities to process billions of smart meter readings daily using robust Validation Editing and Estimation (VEE) engines — now enhanced with embedded machine learning to reduce exceptions and automate anomaly detection." With the introduction of in-memory processing, Oracle's MDM solution delivers approximately 70% faster meter data processing and significantly reduces storage requirements.

In addition to this evaluation, Oracle was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Information System & Billing Solutions for Utilities 2024 Vendor Assessment.2

Oracle MDM is now live at over 100 utility customers—with more than 115 million meters in production—in 30 countries across four continents. The solution transforms billions of meter reads into operational intelligence every day with cloud-native elasticity. The report added, "A key distinctive capability is the integration of MDM and CIS functionalities in a unified, extensible data model and user interface (C2M), eliminating data silos and reducing the need for separate synchronization."

Fueling innovation and business value with data
With rising expectations for service reliability and transparency, smarter, faster technology to handle that complexity and satisfy customers is a business imperative. Gallotti continued, "Utilities that view meter data management as a strategic enabler rather than a back-office IT system will be best positioned to orchestrate data-driven value across the evolving energy ecosystem—whether through greater grid resilience, improved operational efficiency, or new customer and market opportunities enabled by the energy transition."

It all starts with meter data utilities can trust, especially as AI takes on a larger role. "Clean, reliable meter data is increasingly one of the most valuable assets in utility operations," said Paul McDonald, vice president of utilities products at Oracle. "With the world asking more of utilities and utilities turning to AI to meet those needs, their data foundation has never been more important. Hundreds of millions of new smart meters are being installed globally, and we see a huge opportunity to help utilities put all that new data to work: handling rising demand, operating more efficient systems, and delivering more value to the customers they serve."

To view the IDC MarketScape excerpt, click here.

To learn more about Oracle Utilities solutions visit here and join the discussion on LinkedIn.

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Utility Meter Data Management Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment," (Doc # US52984625), October 2025.

2 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Information System & Billing Solutions for Utilities 2024 Vendor Assessment," (Doc # US49060523), March 2024.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-for-worldwide-utility-meter-data-management-302639107.html

SOURCE Oracle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OracleORCLNYSE:ORCLTech Investing
ORCL
