Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for 10th Consecutive Year

Oracle has been positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision for eighth consecutive year
- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) . Oracle has been named a Leader for the 10th consecutive year and has placed furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision for the eighth consecutive year in the overall report. A copy of this year's report is available here .
"The way people work is evolving faster than ever, and organizations are looking for tools that empower their workforce while driving tangible business results," said Yvette Cameron , senior vice president, Global HCM Product Strategy, Oracle. "With the latest generative AI innovations and powerful AI agents embedded, Oracle Cloud HCM helps organizations boost productivity, enhance the employee experience, and achieve real business results. We believe our recognition as a Leader for the 10th consecutive year underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and supporting our customers' success every step of the way."
Powered by AI and natively built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud HCM is trusted by organizations from all industries across the globe to automate and scale HR processes, unify workforce data, advance their skills-strategy, and enhance the employee experience. With Oracle Cloud HCM, organizations can:
- Increase workforce productivity: Oracle is leading the industry by rapidly embedding AI agents to help organizations automate workflows, deliver personalized career guidance, and enhance talent management.
- Enhance the candidate experience: Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster – recently named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites – uses embedded AI capabilities to help organizations grow talent pools, drive internal mobility, and streamline the hiring process.
- Boost employee engagement: Oracle recently added employee communications and event management capabilities to the Oracle ME employee experience platform within Oracle Cloud HCM to help organizations drive employee participation, support change management, and shape workplace culture.
- Address unique industry needs: Oracle Workforce Scheduling and Oracle Workforce Labor Optimization use natively built, AI-powered solutions to help organizations meet unique challenges. In healthcare, Oracle balances patient demand with staff availability with credentials using real-time Oracle Health and EHS data. In manufacturing, direct integration with Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing optimizes production schedules, matches qualified workers to work orders, and helps reduce compliance risks.
- Gain critical HCM capabilities: Oracle was the highest-ranked/scoring vendor for Core HR and Talent Management for Global Organizations and Asia/Pacific Market Use Cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises report.
Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications , Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.
For additional information on Oracle Cloud HCM applications, visit oracle.com/hcm .
