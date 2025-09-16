Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for 10th Consecutive Year

Oracle has been positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision for eighth consecutive year

Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) . Oracle has been named a Leader for the 10th consecutive year and has placed furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision for the eighth consecutive year in the overall report. A copy of this year's report is available here .

"The way people work is evolving faster than ever, and organizations are looking for tools that empower their workforce while driving tangible business results," said Yvette Cameron , senior vice president, Global HCM Product Strategy, Oracle. "With the latest generative AI innovations and powerful AI agents embedded, Oracle Cloud HCM helps organizations boost productivity, enhance the employee experience, and achieve real business results. We believe our recognition as a Leader for the 10th consecutive year underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and supporting our customers' success every step of the way."

Powered by AI and natively built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud HCM is trusted by organizations from all industries across the globe to automate and scale HR processes, unify workforce data, advance their skills-strategy, and enhance the employee experience. With Oracle Cloud HCM, organizations can:

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications , Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud HCM applications, visit oracle.com/hcm .

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, By Josie Xing , Ranadip Chandra , Sam Grinter , Ron Hanscome , Harsh Kundulli, David Bobo , Chris Pang , Anand Chouksey , Laura Gardiner , Jackie Watrous , Stephanie Clement , Michelle Shapiro , Chris Hester , Jeff Freyermuth , Published 8 September 2025 .

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, By Josie Xing , Ranadip Chandra , Sam Grinter , Chris Pang , Ron Hanscome , Harsh Kundulli, David Bobo , Laura Gardiner , Michelle Shapiro , Anand Chouksey , Jackie Watrous , Stephanie Clement , Jeff Freyermuth , Chris Hester , 9 September 2025 .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites, By Rania Stewart , Jackie Watrous , Hiten Sheth , Emi Chiba , 2 April 2025 .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

