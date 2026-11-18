New AI-assisted experience supports portfolio visibility, helps identify operational risks, and recommends next best actions
Oracle today introduced Oracle Life Sciences AI Agents, a new agentic experience designed to help life sciences organizations apply intelligence and AI-assisted coordination to enhance clinical trial operations. By bringing together insights from Oracle Life Sciences applications and supported third-party data sources, the agents are designed to help clinical trial teams identify operational issues, recommend appropriate actions for review and approval, and coordinate responses across clinical development workflows. For example, an agent can monitor study performance, likely drivers of KPI variances, and recommend operational actions that follow trial protocol.
Available today for early adopters, Oracle Life Sciences AI Agents focus on portfolio monitoring, trial planning, and trial conduct. Planned enhancements are intended to extend AI-assisted capabilities into clinical development domains, including clinical data management, post-trial analytics, trial design, and post-market workflows. The new AI Agents are designed to operate with human oversight, with humans responsible for reviewing recommendations and approving proposed actions before execution.
"Clinical development requires organizations to coordinate complex operational activity across studies, applications, data, and teams," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We are bringing AI-assisted intelligence into clinical trial operations to help organizations to monitor performance, identify emerging risks, and coordinate responses across the trial lifecycle. By combining Oracle's Life Sciences applications, AI-assisted capabilities, connected data services, on a secure, scalable cloud infrastructure, we are helping organizations coordinate clinical research workflows and operational decisions across their clinical trial environments."
For more information about Life Sciences AI Agents and other Oracle Life Sciences solutions, visit: https://www.oracle.com/life-sciences/.
About Oracle Life Sciences
Oracle Life Sciences is a leader in cloud technology, pharmaceutical research, and consulting, trusted globally by professionals in both large and emerging companies engaged in clinical research and pharmacovigilance throughout the therapeutic development lifecycle, including pre- and post-drug launch activities. With more than 20 years of experience, Oracle Life Sciences is committed to supporting clinical development and leveraging real-world evidence to deliver innovation and accelerate advancements—empowering the life sciences industry to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.oracle.com/lifesciences.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), visit www.oracle.com.
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SOURCE Oracle