Oracle Launches Fusion Applications AI Agent Marketplace to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

New AI Agent Marketplace empowers customers to seamlessly deploy partner-built AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to simplify workflows and maximize productivity
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced the Oracle Fusion Applications AI Agent Marketplace, a new solution that enables Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications customers to easily find and deploy validated, partner-built AI agents directly within their enterprise environment. Part of Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, the new marketplace helps customers boost productivity and address complex business challenges by enabling them to accelerate AI adoption at scale through secure AI agents built and ready for enterprise use.
"The age of intelligent automation has arrived, and in order to stay competitive, organizations need AI solutions that are powerful, scalable, and easy to adopt," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle AI Agent Marketplace, we're helping our customers fast-track enterprise AI adoption, address their unique business needs, and streamline operations by bringing our growing network of partner expertise directly into our AI ecosystem. These enterprise-grade AI agents will help organizations enhance workflow efficiency and create meaningful impact with speed and security, but without complexity."
Oracle AI Agent Marketplace offers partner-built agent templates to transform finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience processes across multiple industries. System integrators (SIs) from across the Oracle PartnerNetwork are contributing to the Oracle AI Agent Marketplace and distributing their agents within Oracle Fusion Applications, including Alithya, Apex IT, Apps Associates, Argano, Automus, CLOUDSUFI, GoSaaS, Grant Thornton, Huron, IBM Consulting, Infosys, KNEX, Mastek, Trinamix, and Wipro. Other global SIs, including Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC have additional agent templates listed on Oracle.com for joint customers. Examples of SI-built agents include:
- Apex IT: The Address Alignment agent can enable sales orders to be processed and shipped faster and more efficiently by automatically adding the appropriate shipment address and verifying its accuracy across both sales data in Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and Accounts Receivables (AR) data in Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).
- IBM: The Smart Sales Order Entry Assistant agent can help reduce order entry errors, accelerate order capture, and enhance customer satisfaction by using natural language prompts to streamline sales processes and automate manual steps to create, validate, and manage sales orders.
- Infosys: The Hire to Retire agent helps HR managers easily access and update employee data by retrieving information such as contract details, role assignments, or reporting lines and automatically updating employee profiles as needed. The AI agent also strictly enforces Oracle Fusion Applications role-based access control to ensure users can only access and modify data that they are authorized for. This automation reduces manual effort, accelerates onboarding, improves data accuracy, and enables HR teams to focus on strategic, value-driven initiatives.
- KPMG: The Purchase Order Item Price History agent can help streamline procurement decision-making. It can reduce manual research time and deliver deeper insights to optimize negotiation strategies by providing rapid access to historical purchase order data such as previous suppliers, purchase dates, average price over past orders, and actionable pricing insights for current orders.
The Oracle AI Agent Marketplace also includes agents featuring industry-leading independent software vendors (ISVs) including Box, Intellinum, Loqate, RChilli, Stripe, and Syniverse. Examples of ISV agents include:
- Box: The Box Data Extraction agent delivers more comprehensive and relevant interactions with Oracle Digital Assistant by extracting specific metadata or structured content from documents stored in Box and integrating it as business objects within Oracle workflows for finance, procurement, HR, and customer experience.
- Stripe: The Infosys Invoice Collection AI agent powered by Stripe reduces manual effort for Finance and AR collection teams by enhancing Oracle Fusion for invoice collections, invoice payment processing, and reminders. The Agent offers personalized discounts or incentives to support complex billing arrangements and reduce day sales outstanding on invoices. It also relies on Stripe's Smart Retries, which utilizes an AI model that evaluates time-dependent, dynamic signals to optimize payment collections on invoices.
- RChilli: The Talent Data Refresh agent streamlines the job application process by enriching outdated candidate profiles with structured information from public professional sources and updating resume fields into standardized formats.
- Loqate: The Contact Verification agent verifies customer contact information such as addresses, phone numbers, and/or email addresses, and makes suggestions for updating contact data within customer engagement workflows.
Unlike other standalone agent marketplaces, Oracle's AI Agent Marketplace is embedded natively within Oracle Fusion Applications, allowing customers to discover and deploy AI agents directly within their flow of work. With AI Agent Marketplace, customers can install and manage validated agent templates, created by Oracle PartnerNetwork members, alongside Oracle pre-built agents in a unified experience. Key features include:
- Built-in domain and industry expertise: Customers can drive faster results, solve industry challenges, and accelerate innovation with ready-to-use agents developed by leading SIs and ISVs.
- Seamless, no-code deployment: Customers can deploy AI Agent Marketplace agents with just one click and use natural language-driven processes to launch agents quickly without the need for complex coding or integrations.
- Customizable agent templates: Customers can address specific industry or business use cases by modifying pre-built templates with documents, tools, prompts, or APIs.
- Validated trust and security: Customers can deploy AI Agent Marketplace agents with confidence, as every AI Agent Marketplace agent is validated through a comprehensive checklist, applying the same security standards which are applied to Oracle-built agents.
- Oracle support: Customers will receive consistent support with every AI Agent Marketplace agent, whether partner- or Oracle-built, benefiting from Oracle's enterprise-grade support services, which cover tool usage, debugging, integration, and runtime issues.
Oracle PartnerNetwork Support
"Box and Oracle are dedicated to helping customers fast-track the adoption of secure AI agents," said Ben Kus, CTO at Box. "The Box AI agents available on Oracle's new AI Agent Marketplace enable our joint customers to get the most out of their enterprise content stored in Box and take action with that data. This open ecosystem will foster sustainable growth by enabling intelligent decision-making across industries."
"The launch of Oracle AI Agent Marketplace creates an unmatched opportunity for us to differentiate our expertise, accelerate innovation, and engage with Oracle's expansive customer base," said Dinesh Rao, EVP & Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys. "This unified, built-in solution empowers us to co-innovate and deliver tailored AI solutions for our Fusion customers by harnessing Infosys Topaz. It sets the stage for driving mutual growth and value within a single, trusted environment."
"The Oracle Fusion Applications AI Agent Marketplace is an ideal platform to deploy KPMG's deep industry and domain-specific AI agents directly into business workflows. Our Purchase Order Item Price History agent is a great example of this—it autonomously assembles and evaluates historical data to deliver immediate, actionable procurement insights and next-step recommendations at the moment of decision," said Swami Chandrasekaran, KPMG Global AI & Data Labs Leader. "This marketplace is a key enabler for us at KPMG, as it helps us deploy and distribute this next-generation AI securely, responsibly, and at scale, allowing our clients to make critical business decisions with greater speed and confidence."
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of cloud and AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
Future Product Disclaimer
The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change at Oracle Corporation's sole discretion.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-launches-fusion-applications-ai-agent-marketplace-to-accelerate-enterprise-ai-adoption-302584287.html
SOURCE Oracle