Oracle Introduces Claw-Powered Fusion Agentic Applications for Supply Chain

New Fusion Claw applications help supply chain teams achieve critical business outcomes with greater speed and confidence by continuously adapting and executing complex work
Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced new Fusion Claw-powered agentic applications for supply chain operations. Oracle Fusion Claw is a governed agentic execution runtime that enables Fusion Agentic Applications to reason, compute, adapt, and execute specialist-grade work including deep research, computation, simulation, modeling, and continuous replanning. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, the new Claw-powered agentic applications help organizations take on complex, high-value work more autonomously at scale, within established permissions, from optimizing supply and transportation plans to analyzing procurement spend.
"As supply chain conditions shift, leaders need a connected view across product, planning, procurement, logistics, and cost to make faster, better-informed decisions," said S.Y. Shenoy, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "With Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications for supply chain operations, supply chain teams can reimagine the way they work by moving to governed action across critical supply chain processes. The applications reason across Oracle Fusion Applications data, evaluate options and trade-offs, coordinate the work required to meet business objectives, and carry approved actions into execution. This will help supply chain leaders drive stronger business outcomes with greater speed, consistency, and confidence."
Agentic Applications represent a new class of outcome-based applications that provide Fusion Applications customers with a system of outcomes, where people define the objectives, authority, and accountability and the Agentic Applications coordinate the process to get to an outcome within those parameters. Fusion Claw enables Agentic Applications to take on more complex, specialist-grade work by providing a new execution runtime that supports larger scale and longer-running work, continuous replanning, deterministic execution, and governed automation within organizational policies and controls.
Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, powered by industry-leading LLMs, and extending the world's most complete suite of cloud applications, the new Fusion Agentic Applications move beyond assistance to governed execution, helping supply chain teams and planners to improve business outcomes. New Fusion Agentic Applications available within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) include:
- Supply Planning Allocation: Determines how to allocate scarce materials and capacity across competing demand by evaluating production lines, work centers, finished goods, components, and business trade-offs; comparing allocation scenarios; and preparing high-value allocation plans for teams to review, refine, and approve.
- Shipment Load Planning: Works to reduce transportation costs and meet service level requirements by evaluating consolidation opportunities across timing, capacity, service commitments, cost, and other constraints; comparing alternatives; and taking approved action towards execution plans that have been authorized.
- Procurement Spend: Works to improve spend control by analyzing spend, supplier agreement, and purchasing data; detecting maverick spend and contract leakage; explaining root causes; quantifying savings opportunities; and recommending corrective actions for team review and approval.
The new Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications are part of a broader Fusion AI ecosystem anchored by Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications. With the Fusion Agentic Applications Builder and AI Studio Skill no-code and pro-code capabilities in Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can create and manage agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls are designed to help organizations monitor agent activity, apply appropriate safeguards, and enable agents to deliver measurable value and operate responsibly at scale.
To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
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SOURCE Oracle