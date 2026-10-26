Oracle Helps SharkNinja Power Up Its AI Strategy

Using AI-powered Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, global product design and technology company is automating work across finance and supply chain to support continued growth
Oracle AI World -- Oracle is helping SharkNinja, a global product design and technology company, support its AI-powered growth and pursue its mission to create and deliver high-performance technology to every consumer. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for finance and supply chain, SharkNinja has been able to standardize processes, automate routine work, and improve access to real-time insights to help move business processes forward.
Founded in 1994, SharkNinja has grown from a pioneer in small cleaning appliances into a global product design and technology company with a diversified portfolio of lifestyle solutions. As SharkNinja expanded globally, its highly customized legacy technology environment created fragmented processes, disconnected data, spreadsheet-heavy reporting, and multiple versions of the truth. To address these challenges and support its continued growth, SharkNinja needed a scalable and adaptable platform to simplify and connect its operations. With Oracle Fusion Applications as its unified system of record, SharkNinja has standardized processes, increased automation, and connected finance and supply chain on an integrated suite.
"As SharkNinja has grown rapidly around the world, connected processes and trusted data have become increasingly important to how we operate and scale," said Mike Cicchetti, chief technology officer, SharkNinja. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we have been able to connect critical processes, give our teams better business insights, and use AI to help our employees focus on higher-value work as we continue to grow."
SharkNinja is using AI embedded across Oracle Fusion Applications to complete tasks, generate content, and provide insights and recommendations, increasing efficiency across finance and supply chain. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), SharkNinja is automating routine finance tasks, increasing visibility, and strengthening controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is helping streamline financial planning and reporting and providing finance teams with more timely insights for decision-making. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), SharkNinja is identifying and resolving order exceptions faster and improving coordination across its order management and supply chain processes.
To simplify integrations across its global operations, SharkNinja is using AI with Oracle Integration (OIC). By using AI to identify and flag integration errors, including issues with EDI transactions, SharkNinja can help teams diagnose and resolve problems faster and reduce the manual effort required to keep orders and data flowing across its business.
"Rapidly growing organizations need connected applications and trusted data to move from AI that simply assists people to AI that can help execute business processes," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, SharkNinja has been able to connect finance, planning, and supply chain processes and establish a foundation for AI to automate routine work while enabling its teams to focus on the decisions and outcomes that help the company grow."
The implementations were managed by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) partners Accenture, GoSaaS, and SC&H. SharkNinja also plans to expand its Fusion Applications footprint with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), with the implementation being managed by OPN partner Cerdivo.
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people's lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 4,100 associates, the company's products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.
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