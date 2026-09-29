Oracle Extends Fusion Agentic Applications with Introduction of Fusion Claw

New governed agentic execution runtime enables Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications to complete highly complex work more autonomously at scale
25 Claw-powered Fusion Agentic Applications are now available to help organizations drive business outcomes with built-in, enterprise-grade governance and security controls
Oracle today announced Oracle Fusion Claw, a governed agentic execution runtime for Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications that combines AI reasoning with deterministic enterprise computation to enable highly complex work to be economically completed at scale. Oracle Fusion Applications customers can take advantage of Fusion Claw through 25 new Claw-powered agentic applications that can reason, compute, adapt, and execute specialist-grade work including deep research, computation, simulation, modeling, and continuous re-planning. The new Claw-powered Agentic Applications are the latest additions to the growing portfolio of 75 Agentic Applications that can coordinate and execute end-to-end business processes.
"Every organization is looking at AI and asking the same question: how can we use it to create measurable value for our business?" said Mike Sicilia, CEO, Oracle. "Fusion Claw helps answer that question by moving from AI assistance to execution, enabling customers to automate increasingly complex work across their most important business processes, with enterprise-grade governance. By letting AI take on more of the work, while people set the objectives and guardrails, organizations can unlock tremendous capacity for their teams to focus more on driving growth, innovation, and serving customers."
Agentic Applications represent a new class of outcome-based applications that provide Fusion Applications customers with a system of outcomes, where people define the objectives, authority, and accountability and the Agentic Applications coordinate the process to get to an outcome. Fusion Claw enables Agentic Applications to take on more complex, specialist-grade work by providing a new execution runtime that supports larger scale and longer-running work, continuous replanning, deterministic execution, and increased governed autonomy. Each Claw Outcome begins with a frontier model that reasons, plans, learns, and adapts. Fusion Claw then uses deterministic enterprise computation to execute precisely and at scale. This separation provides Fusion Applications customers with a potential economic advantage by applying AI reasoning only where intelligence is needed and using efficient deterministic computation for high-volume execution.
To govern autonomous enterprise execution, Fusion Claw applies an Enterprise Operating Envelope, which includes an organization's objectives, standard operating procedures, policies, constraints, permissions, risk thresholds, decision rights, approval requirements, and escalation boundaries. The operating envelope is enforced across all outcomes through an Outcome Trust Harness that applies specific governing authority and controls to each outcome run, including identity, capabilities, data, and actions. When the outcome is complete, an Outcome Receipt provides an auditable record of exactly what happened, including the authority applied, evidence used, decisions made, actions and transactions executed, and the result. In addition, Fusion Applications customers can decide what level of automation they want a process to have, ranging from quick assistance to governed full auto execution within explicitly delegated authority.
Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and powered by industry-leading frontier models including Gemini and OpenAI, with support for additional frontier models planned over time, new Claw-powered Agentic Applications extend the broader Agentic Applications portfolio. There are 25 new Claw-powered, full auto-capable Agentic Applications available today, including:
- Ledger: Helps finance leaders improve close readiness and resolve accounting exceptions faster by working across large volumes of accounting entries to reconcile information, investigate exceptions and anomalies, and apply deterministic computation to complex financial analysis and execution.
- Workforce Staffing: Helps HR leaders create executable staffing plans that meet coverage and service requirements while balancing constraints, including skills and accreditations, availability, schedules, labor rules, costs, coverage, and service requirements, with the ability to evaluate alternatives and continuously re-plan as conditions change.
- Shipping Consolidation: Helps supply chain leaders reduce shipping costs while addressing service requirements and customer commitments by modelling consolidation alternatives across timing, capacity, service commitments, cost, and other constraints, and then carrying the best supported plan into governed execution when authorized.
- Account Territory Growth Plan: Helps sales leaders achieve better coverage and opportunity allocation by modelling and comparing scenarios across different territory configurations, evaluating tradeoffs, and optimizing against capacity and business constraints before taking governed action.
The new Claw-powered Agentic Applications are part of a broader Fusion AI ecosystem anchored by Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications. With the Agentic Applications Builder and AI Studio Skill no-code and pro-code capabilities in Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can create and manage agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls enable agents to deliver measurable value and operate responsibly at scale.
Fusion Claw Partner and Analyst Quotes
"Agentic AI is reinventing how work gets done across the enterprise," said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture. "Oracle Fusion Claw enables organizations to apply AI to more complex, outcome-driven work while always keeping humans in the lead. Combined with Accenture's industry and transformation expertise, this new capability can help our clients redesign processes for better business outcomes and create new sources of value."
"Together with Oracle, we're helping organizations move from isolated AI pilots to scaled adoption by connecting technology with the operating models, governance, and change capabilities needed to realize value," said Joe Ucuzoglu, Global CEO, Deloitte. "We look forward to advancing that journey alongside Oracle, supporting more complex, outcome-oriented work while keeping accountability and control at the center."
"The next phase of enterprise AI will require models that can reason through complex problems while working within the systems businesses use every day," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "By bringing Gemini models to Oracle Fusion Claw, Oracle is combining frontier AI with the context, controls, and execution capabilities of its market-leading enterprise applications. This creates an important foundation for AI that can take on more sophisticated work while operating within the boundaries organizations define."
"Fusion Claw is an important and logical next step in the evolution of enterprise agentic AI," said Aly Pinder, research vice president, Aftermarket Services Strategies, IDC. "Oracle is moving the conversation from agents that assist with individual tasks to a next generation of applications that can take on increasingly complex work around a business outcome. With an execution architecture that can combine AI reasoning with precise enterprise computation and governed action, Oracle Fusion Applications customers can gain significant value from enterprise AI."
"Organizations want to move quickly with agentic AI, but greater autonomy is often only possible when built upon a solid foundation of trust, accountability and proper controls," said Rob Fisher, Global Head of Advisory, KPMG International. "Oracle Fusion Claw is designed to bring these requirements together and give organizations the confidence they need to use agentic AI for high value processes. This is another example of how Oracle's investments in AI and agentic capabilities are redefining the solutions and value KPMG firms and Oracle can jointly bring to clients."
"The clients leading on AI are reinventing customer experiences, products and services, and back-office processes through agentic AI," said Dan Priest, US Chief AI Officer, PwC. "Capabilities like Oracle Fusion Claw make it possible to apply AI to more complex business processes, with the autonomy and governed execution those processes demand. Combining Oracle's technology with PwC's industry and transformation experience, we can help clients turn that into new ways of working and measurable business outcomes."
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About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are a complete suite of cloud applications that form the enterprise system of record, spanning finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).
Fusion Agentic Applications extend that foundation into a system of outcomes. They can coordinate and execute end-to-end work toward business objectives, and are designed to operate within the policies, controls, and authority each organization defines. With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, customers and partners can create, extend, and manage these agents and agentic applications combining trusted enterprise data with the security, data governance, and performance needed to operate at scale.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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