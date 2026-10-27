Oracle Expands Fusion Data Intelligence with New Deep Insight Agents, Operational Analytics, and AI Capabilities

New capabilities help organizations make better decisions by giving AI the trusted data and business context it needs
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced new Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence capabilities that help customers uncover insights closer to the workflows where decisions are made, ask questions in natural language, and better understand key performance drivers. The latest updates extend the AI-powered reporting and dashboard capabilities of Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, helping organizations move from seeing what is happening to understanding why it matters and taking informed action.
Prebuilt for Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence brings together managed data pipelines, business semantics, security, packaged key performance indicators, analytics, and AI. Together, these capabilities provide curated data and context that help AI understand how business data, processes, and performance connect—going beyond what the numbers alone reveal. This helps business and IT teams focus on making better decisions rather than spending time building and maintaining the underlying data and analytics foundation.
"AI is only as useful as its understanding of your business. Access to data isn't enough; it needs the business context to interpret what that data means, how different parts of the organization connect, and what drives performance," said Srikant Gokulnatha, senior vice president, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, we're bringing trusted, enriched data and additional context together to help customers move beyond reporting to understanding what's happening, why it's happening, and what to do next."
The latest updates to Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence include:
- Fusion Data Intelligence Data Agents: Help business users ask questions in plain language against the Fusion Data Intelligence datastore, explore governed data more deeply, and get quick answers through a conversational companion embedded in the context of the dashboard they are viewing.
- Fusion Data Intelligence Deep Insight Agents: Enable users to investigate open-ended business questions on top of enriched data from Fusion Data Intelligence. They ask questions, explore follow-ups, and progressively deepen their analysis through conversation. Deep Insight Agents combine semantic reasoning, business definitions and relationships, enterprise context, and approved analytical methods to investigate drivers, assess broader business impacts, and compare potential responses.
- Fusion Data Intelligence-backed Fusion AI Agents & Agentic Applications: Help Oracle Fusion Applications users access trusted, Fusion Data Intelligence-powered insights that help move the work forward. These Fusion AI Agents draw on curated data and governed metrics from Fusion Data Intelligence without leaving the Oracle Fusion Applications experience. Agentic applications bring together specialized agents informed by analytical insights from Fusion Data Intelligence to support specific business outcomes.
- Fusion Data Intelligence for US Government: Helps eligible customers in supported FedRAMP-authorized Oracle US Government cloud realms benefit from prebuilt and governed AI-powered analytic solutions, in their cloud environment.
- Fusion Data Intelligence Operational Analytics: Provides Fusion Data Intelligence customers with a single, modern user experience for analytics and transactional reporting. By combining current operational data with analytical insights across finance, supply chain, HR, and customer operations, Fusion Data Intelligence helps teams identify changes as they happen, understand their impact, and take action immediately.
- Fusion Data Intelligence EPM Integration: Enables finance teams to drive critical business decisions by analyzing Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) budgets and forecasts alongside actuals in Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). This managed integration provides a seamless experience for bringing Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM data directly into Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence.
- Fusion Data Intelligence for Oracle E-Business Suite: Delivers prebuilt analytics for customers moving from Oracle E-Business Suite to Oracle Fusion Applications, supporting their analytical needs through the transition. Connected insights and AI-assisted intelligence across both applications help business teams understand performance, investigate changes, and make informed decisions. The managed data pipeline and analytics model reduce development and maintenance effort, with options to incorporate additional on-premises and operational data.
Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Data and Deep Insight Agents empower business users of all skill levels to explore broad strategic questions, investigate complex business issues, and uncover actionable insights with the depth and rigor of an expert business analyst, and take action. In addition, Fusion Data Intelligence includes several Fusion AI Agents and Agentic Applications powered by insights derived from Fusion Data Intelligence data, helping users achieve better business outcomes. These agents enable a user to progress from understanding their data to doing deep research to taking action and eventually executing workflows within Oracle Fusion Applications.
Oracle E-Business Suite Data Intelligence, Fusion Data Intelligence for US Government, and Fusion Data Intelligence Data Agents are generally available. Fusion Operational Analytics is available on a limited basis. Fusion Data Intelligence Deep Insight Agents are planned for general availability within the next 12 months.
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SOURCE Oracle