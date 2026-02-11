Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Support Centers for Medicare and Medicaid's Modernization Initiative

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Support Centers for Medicare and Medicaid's Modernization Initiative

OCI to bolster federal health agency's mission critical systems

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to consolidate and migrate select on-premises workloads to the cloud. OCI will support CMS' modernization efforts by providing secure, scalable cloud infrastructure for the agency's mission-critical systems.

By migrating to OCI, CMS will leverage Oracle's FedRAMP® High-authorized infrastructure to meet the most stringent federal security and compliance requirements, along with cloud capabilities designed to support the performance and scalability needs of large federal systems.

"CMS' programs are vital to the wellbeing of many Americans, a responsibility that demands uncompromising security, reliability, and fiscal stewardship," said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government, Intelligence and Defense, Oracle. "At Oracle, we win when America wins, and we're committed to helping federal agencies do more for the Americans they serve."

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides the following capabilities that can support CMS' cloud modernization efforts by delivering:

  • Mission-critical security and compliance: OCI delivers ongoing security and compliance through its FedRAMP® High authorization and advanced security architecture.
  • Enhanced performance and scalability: OCI's high-performance capabilities are designed to support dynamic scaling, workload optimization, and reliable system performance.
  • Improved cost efficiency: OCI will support system consolidation, improved resource utilization, and operational efficiency for cost savings.
  • Accelerated innovation with analytics and AI: OCI offers integrated analytics and AI capabilities that can support data-driven insights and automation initiatives.
  • Comprehensive migration support: To support cloud transition efforts, Oracle provides expert migration planning, technical support, and ongoing guidance.

This deployment adds to Oracle's growing portfolio of federal agency cloud migrations.

Additional Resources

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-cloud-infrastructure-to-support-centers-for-medicare-and-medicaids-modernization-initiative-302684824.html

SOURCE Oracle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

oracleorclnyse-orcltech-investing
ORCL
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

Related News

silver-investing

Ten Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site

base-metals-investing

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

precious-metals-investing

Mayfair Gold Presents the Initial Results from the 2025 Grade Control Drilling Program at the Fenn-Gib Project

precious-metals-investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Approval of Warrants Extension