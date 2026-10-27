Oracle AI Data Platform Brings AI-Assisted Business Context to Enterprise AI

New Oracle AI Data Platform capabilities combine AI-assisted enterprise ontologies, semantic reasoning, and AI estate governance capabilities to help organizations put AI to work at scale
New Oracle AI Data Platform Innovation Service turns AI opportunities into business outcomes
Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced new Oracle AI Data Platform capabilities that help customers build, deploy, and scale enterprise AI by giving agents a shared understanding of business entities, relationships, policies, and workflows. The platform provides a foundation for developing AI-powered solutions with consistent access to business context and configurable security controls, while helping customers apply governance processes and controls, monitor usage and costs, optimize token consumption, enforce controls, and deliver repeatable outcomes at enterprise scale.
"AI agents are moving beyond information retrieval to participate in business decisions and execution," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle. "To scale them reliably, enterprises need a system of context that reflects how the business actually works. Oracle AI Data Platform starts with business knowledge customers already have in their applications, databases, analytics, and documents and makes that context reusable across agents."
AI-Generated, Human-Governed Business Ontologies
Oracle AI Data Platform business ontologies define the concepts, terminology, relationships, and policies used to help analytics, agents, and enterprise applications interpret data consistently. The platform uses an AI Discovery agent to generate ontologies by analyzing database schemas, semantic models, application and API documentation, and business knowledge stored in unstructured documents. Business domain experts can then review and refine these ontologies before approving them as a consistent foundation for all AI solutions. As organizational needs evolve, the platform continuously monitors agents' use of the ontologies and recommends updates for domain experts to review and approve.
"The next competitive advantage in enterprise AI won't come from models alone. It will come from how well AI understands the business," said Megha Kumar, research vice president, IDC. "Oracle AI Data Platform marks an important evolution by helping organizations connect their data, business knowledge, and AI capabilities to move beyond experimentation and toward intelligent, governed business outcomes."
Build the Business Context for Enterprise AI
These business ontologies provide the foundation for a system of context that captures not only what the business data means, but also how the business operates, makes decisions, and takes action. Unlike traditional ontology projects that often rely on extensive manual modeling and specialist maintenance, Oracle AI Data Platform uses AI to help organizations curate and evolve this business context, with business and technical experts retaining ownership and control. By connecting business knowledge with the actions and workflows embedded in enterprise applications, organizations can ground AI not only in what the business knows, but also in what it can do, under which conditions, and with whose authority.
Using ontologies as the source of business knowledge, the Oracle Semantic Reasoning Engine interprets and assembles business-ready context before it reaches the AI model. It orchestrates retrieval across federated systems, resolves business relationships, and applies relevant governance controls so the model can focus on language understanding, reasoning, explanation, and user interaction. By reusing business context and prior analytical findings across queries, the engine helps reduce repetitive reasoning and optimize token usage, supporting more efficient AI operations as organizations scale.
Deep Insight Agents Put Enterprise Context into Action
Deep Insight Agents use enterprise ontologies and Oracle Semantic Reasoning Engine to investigate and reason through complex business questions. They identify drivers, run forecasts and scenarios, and recommend next actions, while supporting human review and approval.
By integrating Deep Insight Agents with Oracle Analytics Cloud, Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, and custom applications, customers can make these insights and recommendations available across the Oracle and third-party experiences where they work.
Oracle AI Data Platform Helps Enterprises Build, Manage, and Put AI Agents to Work
As organizations scale AI agents across the business, they need to avoid agent sprawl, duplicated effort, unclear ownership, and inconsistent controls. Oracle AI Data Platform provides a consistent way to build, manage, apply governance controls to, and make agents available across the enterprise, helping organizations scale adoption while helping maintain visibility, security, and control.
Within Oracle AI Data Platform, Oracle AI Registry helps establish the foundation for enterprise AI governance processes by maintaining a centralized inventory of agents, tools, skills, and MCP servers, including their ownership, versions, dependencies, permissions, and lifecycle status. Building on this foundation, Oracle AI Governance and Control is planned to provide testing and policy assessment capabilities, and ongoing monitoring of agent behavior, quality, performance, usage, and cost. These capabilities are designed to help organizations assess readiness before deployment, monitor AI solutions in production, identify risks and unexpected behavior, and take corrective action. Together, these capabilities help customers maintain governance, accountability, and operational oversight as the enterprise AI estate grows. Business users can discover and work with registered agents through Oracle Agent Hub or supported third-party AI assistants, such as ChatGPT and Claude. The AI Registry provides centralized visibility and management of available AI capabilities, while access and execution remain subject to applicable enterprise security policies and controls.
"Anyone can adopt frontier models and agentic AI. Organizations only gain a sustainable competitive advantage when they apply those powerful algorithms to their proprietary processes and datasets," said Kevin Petrie, vice president of research, BARC. "The Oracle AI Data Platform offers a strategic step in that direction by helping enterprises derive governed, consistent, and reusable context from their data. Ontologies in particular enable models and agents to understand the interrelationships of key concepts and entities without consuming unnecessary tokens."
New Oracle AI Data Platform capabilities will be available within the next 12 months.
Oracle AI Data Platform Innovation Service Helps Turn AI Opportunities into Production Solutions
Oracle is introducing Oracle AI Data Platform Innovation Service to help organizations move high-value AI opportunities from concept to production. Working alongside customer teams, Oracle experts help define business outcomes and design, build, validate, deploy, and operate solutions using Oracle AI Data Platform and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
The service combines Oracle technology with forward deployed engineering expertise and ongoing operational support, helping customers put enterprise AI into production with the data, business context, security, and governance controls needed to operate at scale.
About Oracle
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About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at Oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at Oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/Oracle.
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Future Product Disclaimer
The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.
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