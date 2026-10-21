Oracle AI Agent Studio for Industry Applications Helps Accelerate Business Outcomes

New platform enables customers and partners to easily and securely create, extend, deploy, and manage industry-specific AI agents and teams of agents across the enterprise
Oracle today announced Oracle AI Agent Studio1 for Industry Applications, a no-code and low-code environment for creating, testing, orchestrating, deploying, and managing AI agents and workflows for industry-specific business processes. Building on Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, the new offering enables customers and partners to build and extend agents, leveraging existing application data, tools, and business processes, and embed these agents into daily workflows to reduce manual effort and improve productivity.
"AI agents create value when they can work within the processes, data, and controls that define how an industry operates," said Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president, Industry Applications, Oracle. "Oracle AI Agent Studio for Industry Applications gives customers and partners the building blocks for those processes, along with the flexibility to adapt, test, and manage agents for their own needs. This approach helps organizations focus their time and effort on areas that will help them grow their business and serve their customers more effectively."
Building and operating AI agents around business outcomes
Oracle AI Agent Studio for Industry Applications helps accelerate agent development with prebuilt agents, workflows, templates, and reusable tools designed around industry-specific business processes. With the platform, customers and partners can adapt these capabilities to their business needs and configure agents around their own data, decisions, roles, and policies. Users can also test and debug agents before deployment and monitor execution, performance, and AI-unit consumption as adoption grows.
The platform provides customers and partners with:
- Reusable industry foundations: Build upon prebuilt industry agents, workflows, templates, and tools to accelerate agent development and reduce the need to create each use case from scratch.
- Natural-language and visual authoring: Create and extend agents using natural language instructions and visual workflow editing, including defining roles, goals, tools, policies, and operating context.
- Cross-application orchestration: Coordinate supported agents, tools, and services across Oracle Industry and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to support multi-step business processes and workflows across applications.
- Model Context Protocol (MCP) support: Connect agents to approved Oracle Industry Application tools and capabilities through MCP servers for reuse across multiple use cases.
- Choice of generative AI models: Select from supported models available through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Enterprise AI based on the requirements of a particular agent or use case.
- Testing and debugging: Test agent responses, actions, and tool use before deployment. Trace workflow execution, inspect inputs and outputs, evaluate results, identify issues, and retest changes.
- Enterprise security controls: Apply guardrails and help ensure agents operate within configured permissions, policies, and organizational roles, while managing access to applications, data, and tools.
- Deployment and lifecycle management: Move agents from development and testing toward production and manage them throughout their lifecycle, with deployment and runtime-management capabilities available for supported use cases.
- Monitoring and observability: Monitor agent execution metrics, performance, reliability, usage, and AI-unit consumption to manage adoption with greater visibility and control.
"As organizations continue to operationalize AI across their enterprise, the challenge is AI agents are only as useful as the data, tools, and approvals they can reach, and connecting all three reliably is where most efforts stall," said Eric Newmark, GVP and General Manager of Enterprise Business Applications, IDC. "Oracle AI Agent Studio for Industry Applications goes after that friction directly. It lets teams build, test, and manage agents inside the industry workflows they already run. That is what turns adoption from a pilot into something practical, and something that scales."
Delivering industry AI agents designed around specific business processes
Designed to work with Oracle Industry Applications, Oracle Fusion Applications, and OCI, Oracle AI Agent Studio for Industries coordinates agents and multi-agent workflows across supported applications and connects them with relevant application data, tools, services and pre-built agents for supported use case. This integrated approach helps reduce the need to move data or build point-to-point integrations for individual supported use cases, while enabling agents to operate within configured access controls and policies.
Oracle AI Agent Studio for Industry Applications supports a broad range industry-specific use cases, including engineering and construction, retail, finance, restaurants, government, utilities, communications, and hospitality.
For example, a construction and engineering firm can use the platform to identify risks to schedule milestones, determine related field issues, and propose specific mitigation steps for project teams to execute, helping teams take action earlier to protect project timelines.
Likewise, a retail customer or partner can leverage Oracle's retail industry applications and agents to extend and customize areas such as images, product information, and product and catalog management. And financial services customers and partners can leverage and extend agents in areas such as payments, affordability, analysis, and customer preferences.
What partners have to say:
"Across sectors, we're seeing growing demand for AI agents that reflect the unique realities of an industry, its processes, data and operating environment. As organizations move from AI experimentation to value realization, industry context will be critical," said Nick Yoko, Oracle AI Lead at KPMG. "Oracle AI Agent Studio for Industry Applications reflects an important shift toward more industry-specific AI, creating opportunities for clients to apply agents to the business challenges and opportunities that matter most."
"For organizations to realize the value of AI agents, they need confidence in how those agents make decisions, access data, and operate within business controls," said Kevin Sullivan, Global and US Oracle Alliance Leader, PwC. "Oracle AI Agent Studio for Industry Applications brings industry context together with testing, monitoring, and configured access controls, helping organizations build governance into their workflows as they expand AI adoption."
Learn more at: https://www.oracle.com/industries/ai-agent-studio/
1: Oracle Industries AI Agent Studio is planned to be available within the next 12 months, in the U.S. with expansion to all supported OCI Enterprise AI regions planned over time.
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SOURCE Oracle