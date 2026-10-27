Oracle Advances Enterprise Security for the AI Era

New Oracle AI Security Mesh uses OpenAI's frontier cyber models to help organizations find and fix security vulnerabilities faster, complementing Oracle's identity and zero trust network protections
Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced Oracle AI Security Mesh, powered by OpenAI. The new offering complements Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Identity Assurance, which uses biometrics to verify human identities, and OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing, which enforces network access policies to protect critical systems and data.
"As AI agents take on more responsibility, enterprises need security that can keep pace with how these systems operate," said Phil Newman, senior vice president, Security and Identity, Oracle. "With Oracle AI Security Mesh and Oracle's identity and network security capabilities, we're helping organizations identify and resolve security risks faster while maintaining control over who can authorize sensitive actions and which systems AI workloads can access."
Strengthen Enterprise Security with Oracle AI Security Mesh, Powered by OpenAI
Enterprises can strengthen protection across their applications and infrastructure with Oracle AI Security Mesh, whether those systems run on-premises, in OCI, or in other clouds. Oracle AI Security Mesh combines OpenAI's frontier cyber models with Oracle's testing tools and context customers provide about their own systems. It helps customers find and fix vulnerabilities by reasoning through application behavior, investigating potential weaknesses, or helping assess proposed fixes.
Grounded in context about each customer's systems and business priorities, the models investigate how potential weaknesses could be exploited and help security teams prioritize the most critical risks. Oracle AI Security Mesh provides supporting evidence, including reproduction steps and test results, and helps teams evaluate proposed fixes. Within the customer-approved testing scope, it tests proposed fixes for the identified vulnerability and checks their effect on expected application behavior. Customers approve remediation changes before Oracle AI Security Mesh applies them. Each agent operates with a distinct identity, task-scope, and just-in-time permissions, while independent monitors can detect and stop activity outside approved boundaries.
"Frontier AI is creating new opportunities to help organizations identify and respond to increasingly sophisticated security threats," said Johannes Landgraf, head of cyber, OpenAI. "By combining OpenAI's advanced models with Oracle's enterprise security capabilities, we can help security teams investigate complex issues, prioritize critical risks, and accelerate remediation while maintaining the controls they require."
Protect Critical Access as AI Takes Action
As enterprises delegate more work to AI agents, OCI Identity Assurance brings biometric verification to help customers confirm that users are who they say they are, and that human approvals come from verified people. This helps protect sensitive systems and data by strengthening trust in the people approving sensitive actions.
Before sensitive actions, such as releasing payments or changing access permissions, OCI Identity Assurance can use biometrics to verify the identity and presence of the person providing approval. In AI agent workflows, this helps establish that approval comes from a verified person. Built into OCI Identity and Access Management, OCI Identity Assurance works across all Oracle Cloud services, including OCI and Oracle applications.
These biometric capabilities also help protect the employee lifecycle, from hiring through ongoing access to enterprise systems. OCI Identity Assurance combines identity document checks with biometric verification to help detect impostors, including those involved in North Korean IT worker schemes. Subsequent biometric checks help uncover impersonation and account handoffs by confirming that the person accessing enterprise resources matches the enrolled user.
Protect Next-Generation AI Workloads with Security Built into the Infrastructure
As AI workloads connect more enterprise systems and act on sensitive data, enforcing boundaries on what they can access becomes more critical than ever. Oracle pioneered a new approach to network security with the launch of OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing in 2024, becoming the first cloud provider to implement the emerging open standard in its platform. Built directly into OCI's network fabric, it provides a foundation for securing next-generation AI workloads by enforcing access policies beneath the applications and agents themselves.
OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing enables organizations to express their security intent through human-readable policies that define which resources can communicate and which pathways can reach sensitive data. Traffic to protected resources must be permitted by both OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing policies and existing network controls. These protections remain in force as network configurations change, helping prevent misconfigurations from exposing sensitive resources. For AI workloads, this provides an independent infrastructure safeguard that helps contain compromised workloads, block unauthorized lateral movement, and restrict paths for data exfiltration.
Oracle's implementation builds on an open OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing specification developed through an industry initiative, with an open-source reference implementation to encourage broader adoption and interoperability. As enterprises expand their use of AI, OCI Zero Trust Packet Routing helps them scale access to enterprise data while maintaining explicit, enforceable boundaries around protected resources.
Additional Resources
- Learn more about Oracle AI Security Mesh
- Learn more about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
- Learn more about OCI Identity and Access Management
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SOURCE Oracle