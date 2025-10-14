Oracle Adds New Database Capabilities and Partner Program to Oracle Database@AWS

Oracle Database@AWS now includes support for Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse, Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service, and Terraform
Customers can now purchase Oracle Database@AWS through Oracle and AWS channel partners
Enterprises, including Zema Global, are adopting Oracle Database@AWS to power mission-critical workloads
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced the latest capabilities added to Oracle Database@AWS to better support mission-critical enterprise workloads in the cloud. In addition, customers can now procure Oracle Database@AWS through qualified AWS and Oracle channel partners. This gives customers the flexibility to procure Oracle Database@AWS through their trusted partners and continue to innovate, modernize, and solve complex business problems in the cloud.
"Since making Oracle Database@AWS generally available in July, we've seen strong demand from large enterprises across a wide range of industries," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "The newly added Oracle AI Database capabilities deliver advanced security features, intelligent data protection and resiliency with near-instantaneous data recovery, while allowing DevOps teams to deploy infrastructure-as-code to simplify database management. With the introduction of a partner program reseller option, customers can now conveniently access Oracle Database@AWS through their trusted partners, broadening the reach and flexibility of the offering."
"Data is really the key to unlocking the value of AI and agents," said Ruba Borno, vice president, AWS Specialists and Partners. "With Oracle Database@AWS now available for resale, customers have more choice and flexibility to access this offering through their trusted partners, giving them a seamless and simplified way to bring all their data together on AWS to build AI applications and agents that truly transform their business."
Leading Enterprises Choose Oracle Database@AWS
Oracle Database@AWS enables customers to easily and quickly migrate their Oracle Exadata workloads to AWS with minimal changes, maintaining full feature availability and the same performance as on-premises. Oracle Database@AWS delivers zero-ETL integrations that unify data across Oracle and AWS for advanced analytics, machine learning, and generative AI services, including Amazon Bedrock. Customers benefit from a simplified experience with collaborative support, unified purchasing through AWS Marketplace, and streamlined operations—all while applying their existing AWS commitments and Oracle license benefits like Oracle Support Rewards.
Customers like Zema Global, across all sectors and geographies, including highly regulated industries such as telecommunications, energy, and financial services, are leveraging Oracle Database@AWS to improve operational efficiency and solve complex business challenges.
"Oracle Database@AWS has provided Zema Global with a simplified migration path from on-premises to AWS that dramatically improves uptime and resiliency while delivering the low-latency access to historical market data that our energy and commodity traders demand," said Chad Ellison, CTO, Zema Global. "The ability to now combine all of our enterprise data with Amazon Bedrock enables us to develop innovative AI solutions that deliver even greater value to our customers as we complete our data center exit strategy."
New Oracle Database@AWS Services and Enhancements
Oracle and AWS continue to add powerful new services to Oracle Database@AWS to help customers enhance data protection, boost resilience, and better provision and manage resources. Oracle Database@AWS now includes support for:
- Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service: Helps customers protect transactions in real-time, enabling them to recover business-critical data to within less than a second of when an outage or ransomware attack occurs, in the same location or across AWS or OCI regions. Daily virtualized full backups and an incremental-forever model minimize backup windows, eliminating the need for weekly full backups. Backups are automatically validated without affecting production, and policy-controlled immutability helps ensure that encrypted backups are protected from deletion or modification.
- Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse: Enables customers to deliver enterprise-wide AI and analytics by combining the best of the open-source Apache Iceberg open data tables format with Oracle AI Database 26ai, Oracle Exadata, and Oracle Autonomous AI Database. It also integrates with other data services, offering zero-ETL (extract, transform, and load) integration to AWS AI and analytics services.
- Terraform: Helps DevOps teams to simplify database management by enabling them to use familiar tools and incorporate Oracle Database@AWS resources into their existing workflows. For example, customers can define and deploy Oracle Database@AWS infrastructure-as-code to provision and manage both Oracle Exadata Database Service and Oracle Autonomous AI Database resources via Terraform.
- Validated Oracle Maximum Availability Architecture (MAA): Helps ensure customers are protected from server and regional outages with minimal downtime and zero data loss. Certified to Gold MAA for enterprises.
Oracle Database@AWS Available Through Channel Partners
Partners can now offer Oracle Database@AWS to customers through the AWS Channel Partner Private Offers (CPPO) program, open to eligible partners within the AWS Partner Network (APN) and the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). This program enables partners to offer flexible pricing, customize contract terms, bundle additional services, and maintain direct billing relationships with their customers—all while leveraging the efficiency of AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps organizations automate and innovate with thousands of AI and software solutions.
For customers, this offers them greater flexibility in accessing Oracle Database@AWS and enables them to benefit from streamlined procurement and billing through AWS Marketplace. This supports faster purchasing decisions and more efficient management of their overall IT estate, while allowing customers to work with partners who understand their specific business needs and provide additional value through specialized expertise and localized support.
"For many enterprises, their most valuable business data is still on-premises in Oracle databases," said Andy Tay, global lead, Accenture Cloud First. "As a strategic partner for both Oracle and AWS, this new partner program will help Accenture accelerate our clients' migration of mission-critical workloads to the cloud with Oracle Database@AWS to enhance agility and enable continuous reinvention and innovation. Together, we can help our clients unite the high performance and scalability of the AI-powered Oracle AI Database with AWS's advanced analytics and generative AI services to get the most from their investments."
"Enterprises today demand agility, intelligent innovation, and the ability to pivot quickly in a dynamic environment," said Kashif Rahamatullah, principal, multi-alliances go-to-market leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte's technology relationships empower organizations to harness transformative new capabilities, like deploying Oracle's robust enterprise database on AWS, coupled with advanced AI and analytics. With Oracle Database@AWS, Deloitte can enable meaningful business outcomes for our clients by accelerating time-to-insight, driving operational resilience, and fostering ongoing innovation."
"At Infosys, we are committed to helping global enterprises modernize and develop a strong foundation on cloud," said Dinesh Rao, executive vice president & chief delivery officer, Infosys. "Through the Oracle Database@AWS partner program, we combine our cloud and AI expertise with Oracle AI Database 26ai's capabilities and AWS's advanced generative AI and analytics services, helping drive new innovations for our clients."
Oracle Database@AWS Availability Across Global Regions
Oracle Database@AWS is currently available in the AWS U.S. East (N. Virginia) and U.S. West (Oregon) Regions, leveraging the extensive AWS cloud infrastructure. The companies plan to expand availability to 20 additional regions, including Canada (Central), Frankfurt, Hyderabad, Ireland, London, Melbourne, Milan, Mumbai, Osaka, Paris, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Spain, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. West (N. California), and Zurich.
