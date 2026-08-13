Opus One Gold Corp Announces Exercise of Warrants

Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the "Company" or "Opus One") is pleased to announce that it has received total gross proceeds of C$502,000.00 from the exercise of 10,050,000 warrants (the "Warrants") at an exercise price of $0.05 per warrant. The Warrants were issued in relation to a private placement completed in August 2024 and had expiry date of August 9, 2026.

Two Company directors have exercised a total of 2,500,000 warrants.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: Opus One would like to thank its good supporters for their continued support, allowing the Company to grow by keeping at generating very good results through its exploration and development efforts.

Opus One Gold Corp Inc.

Opus One Gold Corp Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Opus One, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the anticipated exploration program on the project, the results of such exploration program, the development of the project and what benefits Opus One will derive from the project, the expected demand for lithium. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Opus One's control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Opus One's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 31st, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Opus One does not intend, nor does Opus One undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 402-0388

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One's website: www.OpusOneGold.com

OPUS ONE'S PROPERTIES LOCATION MAPS

Projects Location

Noyell property geology and gold targets

NOYELL PROPERTY GEOLOGY AND GOLD TARGETS

Noyell Project

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f5e6ea0-52d4-4ef5-9e4f-2b99563bd5ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c178d7d9-2bf5-4320-a6e6-a596844c55e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32ad59d8-b091-4028-ad4d-6407a328114a


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