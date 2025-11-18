Option to Acquire Garfield Hills Property in Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, November 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston" ) (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Deutsche Börse Frankfurt: L75) announces that further to the Memorandum of Understanding News Release dated November 12, 2025 a definitive Assignment Agreement, has been entered into, to acquire 128 mineral claims located in Mineral County, Nevada, USA, known as the Garfield Hills Property (the "Garfield Property" ).
The Company entered into an assignment agreement with 2730573 Alberta Ltd. , an Alberta corporation, and Imperium Mine Supply Corp . (a Nevada company and a subsidiary of 2730573 Alberta Ltd.) and three individual optionors dated November 18, 2025 (the "Assignment Agreement" ) and was assigned the Option To Acquire the Garfield Hills Property Term Sheet between 2730573 Alberta Ltd. and three individual optionors dated August 31, 2025 (the "Term Sheet" ) and the Definitive Option Agreement between Imperium Mine Supply Corp. and three individual optionors effective as of October 22, 2025 (the "Option Agreement" ).
Lexsto n Mining Corporation Initiates Development Plans in Walker Lane. Jag Bal, CEO of Lexston Mining Corporation, commented on the completion of the definitive Assignment Agreement: "Completing this definitive Assignment Agreement allows Lexston to begin our plan to develop and explore an active area of Walker Lane in Nevada. This area is of particular interest, as it includes Guardian Metals, who have discovered high-grade mineralization of copper, gold, and silver at the northern border of our claims. We are eager to commence our exploration plans in the near future."
Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, as consideration for the assignment, the Company will pay $45,000 and will issue 1,600,000 shares to 2730573 Alberta Ltd.
Furthermore, to earn 100% interest in the Garfield Property, pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company will make cash payments in the amount of $130,000 and will issue shares valued at $90,000 for the total consideration of $220,000 to three optionors as follows:
1) within six months from August 31, 2025, $10,000 payable in cash and $15,000 in shares;
2) within 12 months from August 31, 2025, $25,000 payable in cash and $20,000 in shares;
3) within 24 months from August 31, 2025, $40,000 payable in cash and $25,000 in shares; and
4) within 36 months from August 31, 2025, $55,000 payable in cash and $30,000 in shares.
The optionors have a right to receive 1.5% of net smelter returns on all mineral products produced from all claims comprising the Garfield Property. The Company will have the right to repurchase 1.0% of the 1.5% net smelter returns for a one-time payment of $150,000.
The Assignment Agreement is subject to the acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.
About Lexston Mining Corporation
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia.
The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION
Jagdip Bal
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 928-8913
Email: info@lexston.ca
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
Forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, objections by aboriginal people, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, obtaining consents of aboriginal people and other risks in the mining industry.
These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the definitive assignment agreement regarding the Garfield Property, quality and mineralization of the Garfield Property, timing of the exploration program, goals of the exploration program, obtaining financing, obtaining exploration permits, exploration of properties for minerals, liquidity of the common shares of the Company and future financings of the Company. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the acquisition of new properties, liquidity of the common shares of the Company, financings, the market valuing the Company in a manner not anticipated by management of the Company. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on its properties. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
