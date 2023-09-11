Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Agriculture Investor Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd . ("Optimum" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 1, 2023 the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted final approval for the Company's acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf") (TSXV: BWCG, OTC: BWCGF) (the "Transaction"). For comprehensive details regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 20 and July 7, 2023.

The Transaction is anticipated to be completed on or around September 12, 2023, subject to the receipt of final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the fulfillment of customary conditions. In conjunction with the impending closing of the Transaction, Optimum is set to be delisted from the TSXV prior to the closing of the Transaction.

About Optimum

Optimum Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its properties and projects are all located in British Columbia and the extensions of the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia into Alaska. The company has an option agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to which Teuton has agreed to grant to Optimum the option to acquire an up to 80-per-cent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties, located near Stewart, B.C. For more information visit www.optimumventures.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Optimum's ability to complete all payments and expenditures required under the Option Agreement; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainty of reserve and resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation. 


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Tyler Ross Optimum Ventures Ltd Tel: (604) 428-6128 info@optimumventures.ca

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Optimum VenturesTSXV:OPVPrecious Metals Investing
OPV:CA
Optimum Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Optimum Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Optimum Ventures (TSXV:OPV)

Optimum Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.'s (" Blackwolf ") proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of the Company by plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") was overwhelmingly approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, Optimum securityholders were asked to consider and approve a special resolution regarding the proposed Arrangement (the " Arrangement Resolution "). No dissents were received by the Company and the Arrangement Resolution was approved by 100% of the votes cast by Optimum securityholders at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed materials to the securityholders of Company (the " Optimum Securityholders "), including the management information circular dated July 31, 2023 (the " Circular ") and related documents for the annual general and special meeting of Optimum Securityholders to be held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

The Meeting is being held in connection with the proposed acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") previously announced on July 7, 2023. If the Arrangement becomes effective, Optimum shareholders (other than dissenting Optimum shareholders, if any) will receive 0.65 common shares of Blackwolf (each whole share, a " Blackwolf Share ") for each Company Share held (the " Exchange Ratio ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") dated as of July 6, 2023 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which Blackwolf has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

Tyler Ross, CEO of Optimum, stated, "This is a transformational opportunity for Optimum's shareholders to join the vision of Blackwolf in becoming a leading mining company in the Golden Triangle. With experienced leadership under Morgan Lekstrom, strategic investment from Frank Giustra, Rob McLeod leading the Geological programs and the addition of Andrew Bowering to the board of the resulting issuer, the combined entity is well situated to unlock the large-scale potential of these complementary projects in the Golden Triangle."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf "), pursuant to which Blackwolf will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company (the " Transaction ") by way of a plan of arrangement or such transaction structure to be determined by the Company and Blackwolf under a definitive transaction agreement.

In connection with the Transaction, each Optimum shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.65 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of Blackwolf for each share of Optimum held, resulting in existing shareholders of the Company collectively owning approximately 26% of the outstanding share capital of the resulting company upon closing of the Transaction. Additionally, all outstanding stock options of the Company are expected to be cancelled and each outstanding warrant of the Company to purchase Company Shares will be converted into a warrant to purchase Blackwolf Shares in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Ltd . ("Optimum" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce positive precious and base metal assay results from a Shaw drilling program on the Company's Harry property located near Stewart in northwest British Columbia. The Harry Project is positioned within a 200 Kilometre ("km") long northwest-trending corridor with-in the prolific Golden Triangle, home to multiple high-grade gold deposits and discoveries.

The Harry Property hosts several 500 metre ("m") wide zones of intense alteration that trend northwest along the claim length with several different mineralization types, as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Rock Chip Sampling Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1

During August of 2023 the Company conducted a mapping and rock chip sampling program to extend the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization of the northern portion of its Triple T property (refer to press release from August 21st, 2023). Twenty-seven rock chip samples were taken of which 24 returned gold values in the anomalous to high-grade range with 5 samples between 2.71 g/t Au and 9.63 g/t Au (see Figure 3 & 4). These samples will help to extend the potential target area by a kilometer to the north of the recently drilled area, and a "New Zone" with gold values over 2 g/t has been identified southwest of it. NV Gold is planning to follow up on these encouraging gold values of up to 9.63 g/t Au (0.34 opt Au) and will further evaluate the gold mineralization of the New Zone. Future goals are to re-evaluate the full gold mineralization potential of this district-scale shear-zone-corridor, which includes the re-evaluation of the historical targets in the south (see Figure 2). An IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical survey is also planned to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets to the east.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Closure of Financing, Corporate Note Over-Subscription

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Closure of Financing, Corporate Note Over-Subscription

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79" or "the Company") today the Company closed its recent round of capital raising efforts, announcing that the previously initiated non-brokered Corporate Notes was met with robust investor interest, resulting in an oversubscription. The Company has garnered capitalization commitments surpassing the initial offering, with the Notes being oversubscribed at CAD $145,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 1,398,750 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on September 28, 2020 .

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company has extended the expiry date of the Warrants from September 28, 2023 to September 28, 2024 . All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

None of the warrant holders are related parties to the Company. In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, no compensation warrants issued in connection with the prior financing are being extended.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/07/c7348.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce securing an additional claim for gold and silver mining property covering 694 hectares, adding to the Company's existing assets. The claim area is as follows: 508312 (694 Ha), which is located in the municipality of Segovia, northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia . A map visualization of the claim can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Welcomes George Tumur to its Board of Directors

Element 79 Gold Welcomes George Tumur to its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B C - The N ewswire - September 7 , 2023 - Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on Gold and Silver, is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. George Tumur to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Updates on Nevada Portfolio Retention, Strategic Board Resolution to Streamline Battle Mountain Portfolio

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates on Nevada Portfolio Retention, Strategic Board Resolution to Streamline Battle Mountain Portfolio

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire - September 6, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELMGF) ("the Company") a mining company focused on Gold and Silver asset development, is proud to provide an update on its Nevada Portfolio holdings, having renewed the claims at many of its Nevada properties, while the Board of Directors having also unanimously voted to surrender select non-core Battle Mountain project holdings.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Optimum Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

Heap Leach Scoping Study Shows Substantialy Greater Free Cash At Whim Creek

Proposed Change Of Company Name

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Resource Investing

Heap Leach Scoping Study Shows Substantialy Greater Free Cash At Whim Creek

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Mawson Gold Rises on Southern Cross Drill Results

Uranium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Standard Uranium Takes the Lead with 50 Percent Gain

Lithium Investing

Appointment Of Lithium Expert Dr Jingyuan Liu To LU7 Board

Resource Investing

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1.9 Million To Accelerate Funding Of Hydrocarbon And Cortical Investments

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

×