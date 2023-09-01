Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated August 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Melodiol Subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. Scales Up As Q3 Sales Momentum Accelerates

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Zinc Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.'s (" Blackwolf ") proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of the Company by plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") was overwhelmingly approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, Optimum securityholders were asked to consider and approve a special resolution regarding the proposed Arrangement (the " Arrangement Resolution "). No dissents were received by the Company and the Arrangement Resolution was approved by 100% of the votes cast by Optimum securityholders at the Meeting.

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Blackwolf will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (" Optimum Shares "), and, in exchange, shareholders of Optimum will receive 0.65 of a common share of Blackwolf (" Blackwolf Shares ") for each Optimum Share held. For complete details of the Plan of Arrangement, interested persons are directed to Optimum's Information Circular filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) on August 4, 2023 by Optimum under its company profile.

Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to court approval as well as other customary closing conditions. Assuming the timely completion of these conditions, Optimum expects the Arrangement to close on or about September 12, 2023.

About Blackwolf

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. Blackwolf holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska as well as five Hyder Area gold-silver and VMS properties in southeast Alaska and northwest British Columbia in the Golden Triangle, including the high-priority wide gold-silver veins at the Cantoo Property. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the their website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com .

About Optimum

Optimum is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its properties and projects are all located in British Columbia and the extensions of the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia into Alaska. The Company has an option agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to which Teuton has agreed to grant to Optimum the option to acquire an up to 80-per-cent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties, located near Stewart, B.C.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Tyler Ross
Optimum Ventures Ltd.
Tel: (604) 428-6128
info@optimumventures.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Arrangement, including statements with respect to the expected timing for closing of the Arrangement and completion of the consolidation.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although Optimum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in Optimum's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses, and in Optimum's management information circular dated July 6, 2023, which have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators and are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Optimum does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Such statements represent the current views of Optimum with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Optimum, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: treatment of the Arrangement under applicable competition laws and the Investment Canada Act; delays or risks associated with Optimum obtaining final court approval for the Arrangement; regulatory determinations and delays; any impacts of COVID-19 on the business of the Company; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for gold and silver; and general economic and political conditions in Canada and other jurisdictions where the Company conducts business.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Optimum VenturesTSXV:OPVPrecious Metals Investing
OPV:CA
Optimum Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Optimum Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Optimum Ventures (TSXV:OPV)

Optimum Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed materials to the securityholders of Company (the " Optimum Securityholders "), including the management information circular dated July 31, 2023 (the " Circular ") and related documents for the annual general and special meeting of Optimum Securityholders to be held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

The Meeting is being held in connection with the proposed acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") previously announced on July 7, 2023. If the Arrangement becomes effective, Optimum shareholders (other than dissenting Optimum shareholders, if any) will receive 0.65 common shares of Blackwolf (each whole share, a " Blackwolf Share ") for each Company Share held (the " Exchange Ratio ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") dated as of July 6, 2023 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which Blackwolf has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

Tyler Ross, CEO of Optimum, stated, "This is a transformational opportunity for Optimum's shareholders to join the vision of Blackwolf in becoming a leading mining company in the Golden Triangle. With experienced leadership under Morgan Lekstrom, strategic investment from Frank Giustra, Rob McLeod leading the Geological programs and the addition of Andrew Bowering to the board of the resulting issuer, the combined entity is well situated to unlock the large-scale potential of these complementary projects in the Golden Triangle."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf "), pursuant to which Blackwolf will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company (the " Transaction ") by way of a plan of arrangement or such transaction structure to be determined by the Company and Blackwolf under a definitive transaction agreement.

In connection with the Transaction, each Optimum shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.65 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of Blackwolf for each share of Optimum held, resulting in existing shareholders of the Company collectively owning approximately 26% of the outstanding share capital of the resulting company upon closing of the Transaction. Additionally, all outstanding stock options of the Company are expected to be cancelled and each outstanding warrant of the Company to purchase Company Shares will be converted into a warrant to purchase Blackwolf Shares in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Ltd . ("Optimum" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce positive precious and base metal assay results from a Shaw drilling program on the Company's Harry property located near Stewart in northwest British Columbia. The Harry Project is positioned within a 200 Kilometre ("km") long northwest-trending corridor with-in the prolific Golden Triangle, home to multiple high-grade gold deposits and discoveries.

The Harry Property hosts several 500 metre ("m") wide zones of intense alteration that trend northwest along the claim length with several different mineralization types, as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Optimum Ventures Ltd. (" Optimum " or the " Company ") (TSXV: OPV), announces that a total of 2,128m of drilling was completed on 13 holes before the onset of winter at its Harry Project located within the Golden Triangle near Stewart, BC. The Harry Project is situated within a 200 kilometre ("km") long northwest trending corridor hosting numerous high-grade gold occurrences and discoveries. It is just 30 km southwest of the Eskay Creek Mine and strategically located between Ascot Resources Ltd.'s Premier Mine and Newcrest Mining's Brucejack Mine. Highlights of drilling include:

  • Intersection of the Swann zone near surface and at depth
  • Fine visible gold in massive green sphalerite in the BR zone
  • Intersection of the Saw Cut zone with strong sulphide mineralization
  • Drill core is out for assaying

ZONES DRILLED:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-David Moore to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Moore has been a consultant and advisor to several mineral exploration and development companies for over fifteen years.

" Jean-David will be a valuable asset to Puma's Advisory Board, bringing his extensive industry experience and knowledge. He has developed a strong relationship network with his significant holdings in several mineral exploration companies. As a major shareholder of Puma, he will be a trusted ally and champion as we continue to develop our Williams Brook Gold Project. This appointment reflects Puma's continued commitment to building a team focused on creating value for shareholders ", stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp (TSXV: NVX) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold Corp. (the " Company ") (TSX.V:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements with two arms-length creditors (collectively, " Creditors ") of the Company to settle (the " Settlement ") outstanding indebtedness totaling $735,821 through the issuance of 14,716,422 common shares (the " Settlement Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Settlement Share.  The outstanding indebtedness comprises principal amounts which were previously advanced to the Company for working capital purposes, along with accrued interest

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Optimum Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 5 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Problem Solving with a Positive Mental Attitude

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY SELLS LAC SIMARD, QUEBEC CLAIMS

Copper Investing

Culpeo Secures Funding To Advance Copper Exploration

Copper Investing

TNC Copper Sulphate Production Update: August 2023

Resource Investing

Environmental Impact Assessment Approvals at Belararox’s TMT Project

Resource Investing

Next Phase Of The Firebird Growth Strategy

×