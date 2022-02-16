GamingInvesting News

- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a global creative and technical solutions company for video games and enterprise, announced Marko Kovacevic as its new Chief Operating Officer and Nick Ethan as its first Chief Product Officer for Streamframe in the company's continued global growth and development strategy.

"With Nick and Marko added to the team we continue our investments into the growth and progression of our leadership team that has established Streamline as a committed partner in the metaverse space while strengthening our video games business," says CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline Media Group, Alexander Fernandez . "These two veterans solidify our operational foundation and expertise to effectively deliver our external development solution while balancing risk / reward for our partners as they expand into the metaverse."

Nick Ethan is the company's first US-based CPO. His passion for technical product strategy and business growth has led him to initiate and execute scalable and sustainable solutions for market leadership and operational success. Ethan's experience in industry-disruptive tech solutions will help develop Streamline's proprietary production management platform, Streamframe , and its evolution towards web3 and the metaverse collaborative ecosystems.

"This is a pivotal moment for tech, games, entertainment, and enterprise," says Ethan. "With a 20-year history in creative tech and R&D, Streamline is positioned to build infrastructure and process that will shape and define equal opportunities and develop sustainable ecosystems for the Metaverse. I'm proud to be driving these new initiatives forward."

Marko Kovacevic replaces Stefan Baier , who recently stepped into the role of EVP of Publishing , and will be responsible for maintaining and developing corporate operations for the 230+ organization while scaling the company's global growth across Southeast Asia the Americas. He will continue his role as the Managing Director of the Digital Supply Chain Institute (DSCI), a non-profit research organization focused on evolving enterprise supply chains and the practical application of management best practices.

"I met Alexander Fernandez at Harvard Business School five years ago and shared a belief that the future of the games industry goes far beyond entertainment," adds Kovacevic. "Now, as part of the Streamline family, I am looking forward to sharing my international Executive experience to achieve Streamline's new horizons and grow our operations globally."

These new additions support Streamline's market position as a leading metaverse and video game development partner. Kovacevic brings his experience in strategic business development and organizational leadership. Ethan's entrepreneurial tech background brings vast and necessary knowledge and insight required for this next epoch of gaming and the evolution of web3.

About Streamline Media Group
Streamline Media Group is a global creative tech and R+D development and services company for video games and the Metaverse. Through its business divisions, Streamline Studios, Streamframe, Streamline Games, All Pixels, and Day Zero, the company creates original games and develops solutions that consumers love and on which the industry relies.

For more information, visit www.streamline-mediagroup.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

High Speed Mech Game Nimbus Infinity Enters Early Access on Steam

- Developer GameTomo announces that the high speed mech action game Nimbus INFINITY has launched into Early Access today. Nimbus INFINITY is the sequel to Project Nimbus, set in the future of a war-torn Earth that has just begun to heal. Equip mechanical Battle Frames with weapons to customize your fighting style, and soar through various battlefields while discovering the story of a new generation of legendary pilots.

The original Project Nimbus found fans across the world on PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Nimbus INFINITY is set to take the franchise to the next level, with a cutting edge combat experience featuring a dazzling array of weapons and armaments, sprawling levels, and an epic storyline.

The game features a next generation Battle Frame named Warspite with customizable load outs, piloted by two star-crossed pilots who, brought together by chance, must save humanity from its own impending destruction.

Nimbus INFINITY is bigger, better, and more action packed than ever. After a long stint of design and production, the team has chosen to release the game into Early Access to gather feedback and build an early community around the game. New missions and modes will continue to be added in the months ahead!

Nimbus Key Features

  • High-speed mech combat.
  • New Battle Frame named Warspite, with a wide variety of weapons and armaments such as handguns, rifles, missiles, cannons, and defensive countermeasures.
  • A variety of new enemy types requiring fighting skill and split second decisions.
  • Variety of new stages, environments, and area gimmicks, ranging from a futuristic Tokyo to distant space colonies.
  • Play as Taiyo, the young delivery boy who is taken to the stars by a chance meeting with a fallen Battle Frame, and Luna, the pilot determined to save humanity.
  • From glittering cities to colonies on the edge of space, you will fight to save Earth from destruction.
  • New bosses, new enemies, and new characters.
  • Game is playable in English with Japanese and Thai subtitles.
  • Bonus Survival Mode lets you battle endless waves of enemies with increasing power.

About GameCrafterTeam
GameCrafterTeam is a dedicated group of designers, artists and game programmers based in Phuket, Thailand . They love everything mecha and anime, and Project Nimbus was their first major release.

About GameTomo
GameTomo is a team of dedicated indie developers and publishers located in Tokyo, Japan . GameTomo curates best in breed indie titles and hand-picks consequential games appealing to both Western and Asian audiences, and is currently at work on the iOS version of Sumire. Visit them at www.gametomo.co.jp

Nimbus INFINITY in Early Access Now

Nimbus INFINITY Gameplay

LOAK Partners with Splinterlands to Create Video Game NFT with Waka Flocka Flame

LOAK, Inc announced that they are partnering with Splinterlands and Waka Flocka Flame to create an exclusive NFT drop. The NFT will have dual-utility, acting as both a limited-edition playable card in Splinterlands, as well as a digital fashion piece that can be worn using Augmented Reality in Snapchat.

When the Waka Spiritblade NFT is exported to an external wallet, such as a MetaMask wallet, the NFT will become a video of the wearable Waka Flocka headpiece, with a scannable QR code allowing the user to wear the Augmented Reality NFT in Snapchat! Users can wear the headpiece as an AR filter and share it across various social media platforms.

This announcement follows the success of LOAK's first two exclusive NFT drops with hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame and celebrity surfer Kalani Robb . The drops sold out in hours, confirming people's eager interest in wearable NFTs and cementing LOAK's position in the space.

Commenting on the launch, LOAK CEO Jacob Safar says, "We're excited to come together with Splinterlands and be the first to bridge NFTs, gaming, and AR. We believe that developing new mediums for art, creativity, and collaboration empowers personal expression and fosters an innovative society. We hope to push this idea forward with Splinterlands' first ever in-game celebrity feature, hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame. This partnership with Waka and Splinterlands is just the start."

How To Purchase:
The Waka Spiritblade NFT will be released for sale at 12pm EST on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 in the Splinterlands store. The sale will be conducted in 2 phases. The first phase will consist of 500 cards being sold in the new Splinterlands' Promotion Store. 480 regular foil cards and 20 gold foil cards will be sold. Upon purchasing a card, there is a chance that it will be unpacked as a gold foil instead of a regular foil card.

Once the first 500 NFTs are sold in the Splinterlands' store, the last 500 NFTs will be released on Splinterlands' AtomicHub storefront in order to highlight the collectible fashion portion of the NFT that also includes the Snapchat QR code. The timing, pricing, and other details of the sale on AtomicHub will be announced after the in-game sale is completed.

About LOAK:
LOAK is a digital merchandise company that empowers creators to develop exclusive NFT merch and connect with their global audiences. LOAK wearables are collectible pieces of fashion that can be worn in Augmented Reality and are minted on the blockchain as NFTs, guaranteeing permanent authenticity. LOAK is positioned at the intersection of art, technology, merchandise, and gaming; which has led them to produce wearable NFTs with some of society's most talented and influential creators like Waka Flocka Flame, Kalani Robb , Splinterlands, Desiigner, Chase The Money, and many more.

To become a part of the LOAK community and to stay updated on LOAK's Splinterlands launch, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/GxM62jz4P

About Splinterlands:
Splinterlands is a unique digital trading card game that allows players to truly own their cards and other in-game assets. Thanks to web 3.0 technology powered by the HIVE blockchain, each card in Splinterlands is a non-fungible token owned by a player. That means that players can do anything they want with their cards, including battling for rewards, holding as collectibles, trading on the peer-to-peer markets, and combining to level them up. Players can trade anytime, battle anywhere and earn every win - the power is in your hands.

To join Splinterlands and enter the fray, join their Discord here: https://discord.gg/splinterlands

East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group Announces Earnout Milestone Achievement

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that its studio, East Side Games Inc. (" ESG "), which the Company acquired in February 2021 has achieved revenue milestones previously set under aforementioned acquisition. As such, the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. will be paid contingent consideration of CAD$20 million .

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

As previously described in the Company's news release on February 5, 2021 , the former shareholders of East Side Games Inc. were entitled to contingent consideration if the Company reached $100 million in gross revenue, on a consolidated basis, in the 12 months ended February 5, 2022 , payable within 30 days. The Company is pleased to report that the revenue milestone has been met.

Of the contingent consideration, $10 million will be paid by way of 4,444,444 common shares, the maximum common shares allowable under the agreement, and the remaining $10 million will be paid in cash, using cash on hand. The common shares will be subject to a four month hold period, pursuant to applicable securities laws and additional shareholder lock up arrangements related to ESG directors, officers and shareholders in connection with the common share portion of the contingent consideration.

Of such shares, 3,413,114 shares will be issued to a family trust of which Jason Bailey , Executive Chair of the Company, is a trustee. Immediately prior to such issuance, Mr. Bailey indirectly held 37,544,963 common shares of the Company and 400,000 stock options, representing 49.0% of the outstanding shares prior to the issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options; after such issuance, Mr. Bailey will indirectly hold 40,958,077 common shares of the Company and 400,000 incentive stock options, representing 50.5% of the outstanding shares after such issuance, calculated on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such options. A copy of Mr. Bailey's early warning report will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Video Game Vest

"I desired a means to improve video gaming," said an inventor from Clearwater, Fla. "This inspired me to develop equipment through which the gamer could move and be in control while possibly being emotionally uplifting."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the ULTIMATE VEST to make gaming more entertaining by providing a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. This invention allows the action during the game to seem more realistic to improve the player's reflexes and reaction and enhance his performance. Additionally, it would be easy to use and durable for years of use.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3079, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Collaboration in the auditory AR field for headphones with Niantic, developer and provider of AR mobile games

TOKYO , Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony has signed an agreement with Niantic, Inc (Niantic), which develops and provides augmented reality (AR) mobile games, for joint collaboration in the area of auditory AR for headphones.

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics)

Sony is developing products and technologies that allow you to enjoy the sound of the virtual world from headphones while capturing the sounds of the real world. Niantic owns game titles such as "Ingress," "Pokemon GO" and "Pikmin Bloom," which utilize AR applications for mobile devices, and is expanding its services widely around the world. Through this contract, we will combine the technologies of our companies and aim to implement a gaming experience through headphones that features auditory AR, rather than just visual. We plan to collaborate together on the development for application software for auditory AR, as well as for promotion activity in the auditory AR field.

For our first initiative, we aim to release "Ingress" within 2022, which will allow you to enjoy auditory AR with our truly wireless headphones, "LinkBuds," announced by Sony today. The LinkBuds link you to the real and the virtual world for a "Never Off" wearing experience.

With this agreement, both companies will further accelerate new development efforts in the AR gaming field toward implementing a more immersive gaming experience combined with headphones.

Setsuto Murai, VP, Niantic, Inc.
Sony is a global brand with a wide range of audio products and has excellent audio technology. By combining Sony's audio technology with Niantic's AR technology, we believe that we can offer a new AR experience that could not be created with conventional visual AR alone. We look forward to providing a more immersive AR world within the real world.

Hiroshi Nakamura , Head of Mobile Product Business Division, Home Entertainment & Sound Products Business Group, Sony Corporation
We are very pleased to start collaborating in the AR (Augmented Reality) field of sound with Niantic, which highly values the role of sound in the AR gaming experience. By linking Sony's Spatial Sound technology with Niantic's game content, we aim to deliver astonishing experiences that fuse reality with games through headphones. Please look forward to various future initiatives to enrich the experience of headphones such as the new product, "LinkBuds," announced by Sony today.

* LinkBuds is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

* Other company names and product names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.

SlotoGate.com Treats Users with Special Offers for its 1st Anniversary

On February 28, 2022 SlotoGate.com celebrates its first anniversary. The company began as a local enterprise for gambling enjoyers from Canada and now it has become one of the most fast-growing firms in the market.

For its birthday, SlotoGate has prepared a number of events for users and stuff, which take part in the end of February – keep up with the latest news to find out the precise information. More than that, the company is ready to please the registered users of the website with special promotional offers and bonuses. Celebrate this date with SlotoGate and get rewarded for being a loyal member of SlotoGate community!

