OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Wed, November 5, 2025 and Host Conference Call on Thurs, November 6, 2025

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2026 will be released after the close of market Wednesday, November 5, 2025 .
The earnings call will be hosted the following morning by OpenText Executive Chair & Chief Strategy Officer Tom Jenkins , Interim Chief Executive Officer James McGourlay and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Steve Rai , with Cosmin Balota , Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer. The webcast will be accessible via the OpenText Investor Relations website .
Earnings Call Webcast Details:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, November 6, 2025
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT
|
Length:
|
60 minutes
|
Webcast:
|
Access on OpenText Investor Relations website
Join us for the Investor Track at OpenText World Nashville 2025
OpenText World 2025 is taking place November 17–20 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee . As part of the conference, an Investor Track will be held on Tuesday, November 18 , offering institutional investors and financial analysts the opportunity to engage with OpenText leadership and gain insights into our strategy and innovation. The investor track will be available both in-person and via webcast. In-person attendees can also explore the expo hall, join breakout sessions, take part in demo tours, and connect with customers and partners. For more information, please contact investors@opentext.com or visit the OpenText Investor Relations website .
About OpenText
