Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

OpenText to Divest Application Modernization and Connectivity Business to Rocket Software for $2.275B

OpenText to Focus on Cloud and AI Opportunity Within Information Management

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to divest its AMC business to Rocket Software, Inc., a Bain Capital portfolio company ("Rocket Software"), for US$2.275 billion in cash. OpenText's AMC business provides market leading mainframe modernization and connectivity software to more than 10,000 customers enabling them to run mission-critical business applications in hybrid cloud environments. Benefits of the transaction include:

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

  • Reinforces and expands OpenText's focus on Cloud and AI
  • Results in more predictable growth
  • Increases focus on cloud growth opportunities
  • Accelerates de-leverage plan, expect to be under 3x Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (1) within 90 days of closing
  • Returns OpenText to capital flexibility, including potential future share buybacks

The growth prospects for Information Management have never been better. We are divesting our mainframe business so we can singularly focus on the powerful Cloud and AI opportunities within Information Management. This divestiture will better position us to move with more speed in higher organic growth areas such as Cloud capabilities and AI, strengthens our balance sheet to achieve our deleveraging targets ahead of schedule and returns the company to capital flexibility. This divestiture supports our focus on creating value for our shareholders."


Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO

About the Transaction:

  • $2.275B all-cash purchase price before taxes and fees
  • Sale price of 4.6x AMC's F'23 revenue of approximately $500M (2)
  • Sale price of 8.3x AMC's F'23 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $275M (2)
  • Net proceeds to reduce debt, to be applied to the Acquisition Term Loan and Term Loan B
  • Expect to close in OpenText's fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2024 , subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions

The combination of AMC and Rocket Software's highly complementary product portfolios will create one of the world's largest IT and mainframe modernization and connectivity software companies. Under the terms of the agreement, the software, associated services, and approximately 750 employees of AMC will be integrated into Rocket Software.

Until closing, OpenText and Rocket Software will continue to constructively collaborate to protect customer investments and expand offerings for joint customers.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as sole financial advisor to OpenText and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is acting as legal advisor to OpenText.

Conference Call Information

The public is invited to listen to the OpenText conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET ( 2:00 p.m. PT ). For instant access to the conference call use: Call Me Link . Alternatively, dial one of the following numbers to join the queue to speak with an operator: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning November 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on December 12, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0572 followed by the number sign.

More information can be found in our presentation at https://investors.opentext.com .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") regarding the market size of its business and benefits to customers thereof; details of the transaction including timing thereof; the benefits of the transaction, including reinforcing and expanding OpenText's focus on Cloud and AI, resulting predictable growth, increasing focus on Cloud growth opportunities, strengthening of balance sheet, accelerated deleverage plan and increased future capital flexibility, including potential future share buybacks; growth prospects of Information Management; cloud and ARR growth; creating value for shareholders; use of proceeds from the transaction; the complementary nature of the businesses; intention to collaborate to protect customer investments and expand offerings; projected financial information and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and are based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Future share buybacks are also subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors, as well as regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: receipt of regulatory approvals and achievement of customary closing conditions for the transaction; all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, future share buybacks, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to successfully divest the business and complete the transaction, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. We rely on a combination of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws, non-disclosure agreements and other contractual provisions to establish and maintain our proprietary rights, which are important to our success. From time to time, we may also enforce our intellectual property rights through litigation in line with our strategic and business objectives. The actual results that OpenText achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's "Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures" included within the Company's current and historical filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K for more information on the use of non-GAAP measures by the Company.

Note: All dollar amounts in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.
(1)  Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (proforma) is calculated using bank covenant methodology.
(2)  Amounts represent estimated AMC's unaudited historical pro forma revenues and adjusted EBITDA for OpenText's Fiscal 2023 period ended June 30, 2023 . For the period of July 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 the unaudited historical pro forma results are presented under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the results for the period of February 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 are presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). The estimated unaudited historical pro forma revenues and adjusted EBITDA amounts do not include adjustments to convert IFRS results from the period of July 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 to U.S. GAAP.

OTEX-MNA

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-divest-application-modernization-and-connectivity-amc-business-to-rocket-software-for-2-275b-301999798.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 28, 2023 Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS). Ransomware will attack a company every two seconds, and human behavior is responsible for 85% of successful hacks. With the ever-growing threat facing companies today, Cell Signaling Technology is doing something about it. They engaged Integrated Cyber to deploy and manage its employee awareness and engagement training service, powered by KnowBe4, the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sam altman, ousted ceo of chatgpt maker openai

Tech 5: ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman has been let go from OpenAI, the company he co-founded.

Meanwhile, insiders close to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) chip development department say that the launch of a house-made chip to replace technology from longtime rival Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is likely to face further delays.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management and Communications Experience Platforms in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard

Market leadership for sixth consecutive year, strengthened by AI investments and Total Experience vision

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced OpenText Experience Cloud and OpenText Exstream have been named Leaders in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard™ update, which showcases the best customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) software vendors. OpenText received among the strongest scores in platform strength, software capabilities, market presence, company vision and technical strategy when compared against nine other software vendors in this space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Cybersecurity 2023 Global Ransomware Survey: Companies Still Don't Believe They are Targets for Ransomware Attacks

Even with this disconnect, cybersecurity spending and hiring are on the rise

OpenText™ ( NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today released results of its annual 2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Global Ransomware Survey. Findings show a similarity in how small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (more than 1,000 employees) think about ransomware attacks, including a disconnect about who is a target and growing concern about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by threat actors. While the majority of organizations don't believe they will be attacked, they do understand the business risks as evidenced by increased security spending and plans to expand security teams.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, BC - November 15, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. ( CSE:ICS ), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of services with a longstanding, esteemed client in the power, renewables, infrastructure, and broader energy value chain sector. This collaboration demonstrates the company's dedication to delivering managed cybersecurity services for organizations with specific requirements and strict compliance standards.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 8, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS ) (" Integrated Cyber " or the " Company "), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to introduce its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions services and products tailored to protect the Small-to-Medium-Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. Recognizing the unique needs of vulnerable SMBs and SMEs, which have become the principal targets of cyber-crime in recent years due to their often basic security tools, Integrated Cyber's business is centered around a horizontally integrated set of solutions aimed at strengthening these organizations, with a focus on the U.S. and Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Commencement of Infill Soil Program Along 5 km Lithium Soil Anomalies

Mydecine Announces Update Regarding the Special Access Program

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q3 2023 Financial Results November 29

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Related News

Resource Investing

Commencement of Infill Soil Program Along 5 km Lithium Soil Anomalies

Uranium Investing

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Nickel Investing

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

×