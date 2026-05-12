Opendoor to Present at JP Morgan's 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Opendoor to Present at JP Morgan's 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Today, Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced that Kaz Nejatian, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conference:

What: J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Monday, May 18th, 2026
Time: A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.opendoor.com/.

About Opendoor

Opendoor exists to tilt the world in favor of homeowners by making homeownership simpler, faster, and fairer for everyone. Since 2014, Opendoor has given people a more convenient, more certain way to buy and sell a home, whether they already own or are working hard to become homeowners. Opendoor currently operates in markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
Contact Kaz on X @Nejatian


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