Opendoor Home Loans Exits Beta With Fixed- and Adjustable-Rate Mortgages

Opendoor Home Loans Exits Beta With Fixed- and Adjustable-Rate Mortgages

Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), the e-commerce platform for residential real estate, today announced that Opendoor Home Loans has exited beta and now offers 30-, 20-, and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, plus 56, 76, and 106 adjustable-rate mortgages.

The announcement comes as mortgage rates move higher. Freddie Mac's weekly survey reached 6.71% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.04% for a 15-year fixed mortgage on September 3, with the 30-year average at its highest level in 13 months.

For homebuyers, when financing gets more expensive, the rate matters. So do lender fees, paperwork, delays, and the back-and-forth required to keep the home purchase and mortgage on track. When those processes are handled in separate systems, each question or document can create another delay. Opendoor built its mortgage experience around the homebuying process, with software handling more of the repeatable work in one place.

"Buying a home is two things: the home and the money," said Kaz Nejatian, Chief Executive Officer of Opendoor. "They're handled by separate systems, with separate incentives and too much avoidable cost. We built Opendoor Home Loans for the way most people buy a home. We can't control the market rate, but we can control the cost and friction around it. The pork-barrel buffet around mortgage costs has to end."

Opendoor Home Loans lets buyers handle more of the process online, with access to licensed mortgage professionals when they need help. The current experience includes:

  • Prequalification in minutes without a hard credit pull.
  • A digital application with online income and asset verification.
  • Online document verification, with fewer handoffs through closing.

Opendoor Home Loans is available for any home purchase in markets where it is licensed, not just for purchases of Opendoor homes. Eligibility, rates, terms, and availability vary by borrower, property, loan amount, loan-to-value ratio, credit profile, state, and other factors.

Buyers can learn more at opendoor.com/mortgage.

About Opendoor

Opendoor exists to tilt the world in favor of homeowners by making homeownership simpler, faster, and fairer for everyone. Since 2014, Opendoor has given people a more convenient, more certain way to buy and sell a home, whether they already own or are working hard to become homeowners. Opendoor currently operates in markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Mortgage disclosure

Opendoor Home Loans LLC. NMLS ID #2810193. Verify our license at NMLS Consumer Access. All mortgage lending products and information provided by Opendoor Home Loans LLC.

This is not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to credit approval, underwriting, and property approval. Programs, rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change without notice.

© 2026 Opendoor Home Loans LLC. An Equal Housing Lender.

Contact

Kaz Nejatian on X.

press@opendoor.com


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