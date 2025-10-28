OpenAI and PayPal Team Up to Power Instant Checkout and Agentic Commerce in ChatGPT

OpenAI and PayPal Team Up to Power Instant Checkout and Agentic Commerce in ChatGPT

PayPal's tens of millions of merchants will soon be discoverable in ChatGPT, helping connect consumers to businesses that they love

PayPal, Inc. today announced it will adopt the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) to expand payments and commerce in ChatGPT. Millions of ChatGPT users will be able to check out instantly using PayPal, and PayPal will support payments processing for merchants leveraging OpenAI Instant Checkout. PayPal will also connect its global merchant network to OpenAI, creating a platform for tens of millions of small businesses and the largest brands in the world to sell within ChatGPT.

"Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love, and over 400 million use PayPal to shop," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. "By partnering with OpenAI and adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol, PayPal will power payments and commerce experiences that help people go from chat to checkout in just a few taps for our joint customer bases."

This partnership unlocks the convenience of PayPal's wallet in Instant Checkout, including multiple funding options such as bank, balance, and cards, as well as PayPal's buyer and seller protections, and post-purchase services such as tracking and dispute resolution, benefits that consumers value when checking out with PayPal.

PayPal will also support OpenAI Instant Checkout through the delegated payments API, managing payment processing for card payments.

For the tens of millions of merchants who use PayPal, ACP will bring in 2026 the product catalogs of small businesses as well as marquee retail brands across apparel, fashion, beauty, home improvement, and electronics to ChatGPT commerce, via PayPal's ACP server—a trusted, scalable, and compliant access layer to a global network of merchants that will not require individual merchant integrations. PayPal will manage merchant routing, payment validation, and orchestration behind the scenes. This integration will make millions of products discoverable and purchasable through ChatGPT.

Under this partnership, PayPal is also expanding its AI strategy with OpenAI beyond commerce — scaling access to ChatGPT Enterprise for its 24,000+ employees, enabling engineers with Codex, and broadly expanding direct use of OpenAI's APIs. Together, this empowers PayPal to accelerate product development, boost employee impact, and raise the bar on customer experiences.

Existing and prospective PayPal merchants can sign up today by visiting the following link.

