Opawica Exploration Inc Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 900,000 stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan.

Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant. The options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All options and any shares issued upon exercise thereof are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations is a Canadian resource exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Opawica's Bazooka properties cover seven kilometres of the prolific CLLB. The Bazooka properties are bound to the west by the Wassamac gold property, which is 100 per cent owned by Richmont Mines Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 236-878-4938

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company.  Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.  All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.  These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations

Advancing high-potential gold assets in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

