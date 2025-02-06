Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 6th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. . (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has engaged the services of RJLL Forage Drilling ("RJLL") of Rouyn-Noranda, QC, to conduct drilling on the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt. The company possesses over 100 years of drilling expertise, including extensive prospecting experience in the Abitibi region, having undertaken successful drill programs with numerous exploration and Major companies in the area.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica, stated: "This drill program really will enhance our potential to discover more of Bazooka's gold mineralization. After intersecting visible gold in multiple holes during our last drill program, we expect significant improvements in targeting as we integrate AI and other advanced geo-mapping tools. With over 20,000m in high priority targets the team is eager to begin its 2025 drill campaign."

Opawica's Bazooka property is adjacent to Yamana Gold's Wasamac property, which hosts a proven gold resource of 1,767,000 oz. Other major gold mining companies, including Agnico Eagle Mines, are also located within close proximity. Previous drilling campaigns from 2003 to 2005 found extensive evidence of gold bearing minerals on the property. With high grade drill intercepts ranging from 7.5gpt over 25.77m, 77gpt over 5.5m reaching up to 316.23 grams per tonne over a 1-meter section in Hole #BA-03-02A.


Click Image To View Full Size

Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. * The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information on the adjacent properties. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio

of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold

Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and

developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase

shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective

exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by

either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 236-878-4938

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

OPW:CA
Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations


