Opawica Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - August 25, 2026 – Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company" or "Opawica") (TSXV: OPW,OTC:OPWEF) (OTCQB: OPWEF), announces that, further to its news release of July 24, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and raised $1,733,433 through the issuance of 17,334,330 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per warrant share for two years expiring August 24, 2028, provided that in the event the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.30 per share for ten consecutive trading days at any time after December 25, 2026, the Company may, by notice to the warrant holders (which notice may be by way of general news release), reduce the remaining exercise period of the warrants to not less than 30 days following the date of such notice.
The Company paid finders fees of $46,320 and issued 463,200 non-transferable finder warrants at a price of $0.20 for two years expiring August 24, 2028. All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring December 25, 2026.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds to drill new high priority drill targets at its Arrowhead property, general working capital and market awareness.
Insiders of the Company purchased 1,375,000 units for investment purposes. The private placement and the acceptance of the subscription by the Insiders was approved by unanimous resolution of the board of directors of the Company. There was no formal valuation of the Company done in connection with the private placement nor has there been such a formal valuation in the past 24 months. The Company relied upon the exemptions contained in Section 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") to avoid the formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. For the purposes of Section 5.5(b), the Company does not have any securities listed on any of the stock exchanges set out in Section 5.5(b) and for the purposes of Section 5.7(b) the exemption was available as the consideration paid for the units subscribed for by the Insiders was less than $2,500,000.
The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Opawica Explorations Inc.
Telephone: 236-878-4938
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
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