Onyx Gold Named to the 2026 TSX Venture 50 Following Transformational Year of Discovery and Growth

Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX,OTC:ONXGF) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx" or the "Company") is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2026 TSX Venture 50™, a prestigious ranking of the top 50 performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the past year.

The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange's flagship issuer recognition program, ranking companies based on three equally weighted criteria: one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

In 2025, Onyx delivered exceptional performance across all three metrics:

  • 641% share price appreciation
  • 1,202% market capitalization growth
  • Significant increase in trading liquidity

This recognition follows a transformational year for the Company, driven by the high-grade Argus North discovery at the Munro-Croesus Project in the Timmins Gold Camp, continued drilling success across the broader Argus trend, and strong support from both retail and institutional investors.

"Being named to the TSX Venture 50 is an incredible honour and an important milestone for Onyx," said Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO of Onyx Gold Corp. "This recognition reflects the strength of our technical team, the support of our shareholders, and the transformational impact of the Argus North discovery in the Timmins Camp. In 2025, we tested a bold geological thesis and delivered results that drove meaningful share price and market capitalization growth. With a strong balance sheet, expanding drill programs in Timmins and across our Yukon projects and multiple high-priority targets, we believe 2026 will be another defining year for Onyx."

TSX Venture 50 Program

The TSX Venture 50 highlights standout growth companies from across Canada and internationally that are driving innovation and delivering strong capital markets performance. Companies ranked on the list met stringent eligibility criteria and demonstrated exceptional performance over the 2025 calendar year. More details on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 can be found at the following link: TSXV Venture 50

Onyx thanks its shareholders, strategic partners, and stakeholders for their continued support during this transformative period. The Company looks forward to building on its discovery momentum and advancing its high-grade gold projects in 2026.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX,OTC:ONXGF) (OTCQX: ONXGF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking district-scale gold opportunities in two of the country's most prolific and proven mining jurisdictions — Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory.

In the Timmins Gold Camp, Onyx controls an extensive portfolio anchored by the Munro-Croesus Property, host to the historic high-grade Croesus Mine and site of the Company's recent Argus North discovery — one of the most exciting new gold zones emerging in the camp. Complementing Munro-Croesus are two large, early-stage projects — Golden Mile, a 140 km² property situated just 9 km from Newmont's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond Mine, and Timmins South, a 187 km² land package strategically positioned around the Shaw Dome structure, offering exceptional discovery potential.

Beyond Ontario, Onyx holds a commanding land position across four properties in Yukon's Selwyn Basin, an area rapidly gaining recognition for new gold discoveries and growing exploration investment. The Company's King Tut Property sits approximately 50km south of Snowline Gold Corp.'s Valley discovery and adjacent to Fireweed Metals Corp.'s MacPass property.

Led by an experienced team with a strong track record of discovery, development, and value creation, Onyx Gold is well funded and committed to delivering shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and responsible resource development.

On Behalf of Onyx Gold Corp.

"Brock Colterjohn"
President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Onyx Gold Corp. website at www.onyxgold.com or contact:

Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO
or
Vanessa Pickering, VP of Investor Relations – vanessa@onyxgold.com

Phone: 1-604-283-3341
Email: information@onyxgold.com
Website: www.onyxgold.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-gold-corp
X: https://x.com/OnyxGoldCorp

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284404

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

