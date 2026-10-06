OneSpan to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 29, 2026

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), today announced it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, October 29, 2026. OneSpan will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com . Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by clicking this registration link .

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreement solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.

For more information, visit our website , explore our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube .

Copyright© 2026 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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