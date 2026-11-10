OneSpan's FIDO Authentication Technology to Support Japan's TSUBASA Alliance Banking Security Initiative

OneSpan will support a shared initiative designed to strengthen mobile banking security for participating banks

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced that its FIDO authentication technology has been selected to support an initiative involving participating banks of Japan's TSUBASA Alliance. Under the initiative, the participating banks will establish a shared authentication infrastructure for use in their mobile personal banking applications.

As account takeover attacks and phishing fraud continue to challenge financial institutions, banks are prioritizing stronger authentication to protect customer accounts and digital transactions without adding friction to the sign-in experience. FIDO authentication uses public-key cryptography to provide phishing-resistant authentication while letting customers sign in easily using their device's built-in security features, such as platform biometrics. Through this initiative, participating banks can adopt FIDO-based authentication using shared infrastructure. This approach is intended to improve implementation efficiency while supporting consistent authentication security across the participating banks.

"Financial institutions need authentication that strengthens security without compromising the digital banking experiences customers expect," said Victor Limongelli, CEO of OneSpan. "The TSUBASA Alliance joint initiative demonstrates how a shared approach can help regional banks advance authentication more efficiently while addressing evolving security requirements. We're proud that OneSpan has been selected to support this initiative and to bring our experience in FIDO authentication and financial services to Japan's regional banking market."

Advancing FIDO Authentication in Japan

This selection reinforces OneSpan's commitment to the Japanese market, including continued investment in its products and collaboration with local technology partners to make FIDO authentication and passkeys broadly available across Japan. OneSpan brings extensive experience supporting strong forms of multifactor authentication, including FIDO authentication and passkey deployments in Japan, particularly in financial services. DigipassONE Authenticate offers a comprehensive range of authentication options, giving organizations the flexibility to deploy FIDO authentication and passkeys in ways that meet their specific technical, operational, and regulatory requirements.

About TSUBASA Alliance

The TSUBASA Alliance is a wide-area collaboration framework for regional banks in Japan that does not involve management integration, launched in October 2015 by three banks: The Chiba Bank, The Daishi Bank (now The Daishi Hokuetsu Bank), and The Chugoku Bank. Since its launch, the alliance has grown steadily year after year while firmly preserving each member bank's independence, and it currently comprises 10 banks.: The Chiba Bank, The Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, The Chugoku Bank, The Iyo Bank, The Toho Bank, North Pacific Bank (Hokuyo Bank), The Musashino Bank, The Shiga Bank, Bank of the Ryukyus, and The Gunma Bank. (URL: https://tsubasa-al.co.jp )

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.

For more information, visit our website , explore our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , or @OneSpan on X.

Copyright© 2026 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan®, the "O" logo, Digipass®, and DigipassONE TM are registered or unregistered trademarks of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Media contact:
Nicole Bosgraaf
Senior Director, Brand & Communications
+1-401-219-2131
nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com

Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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