OneSpan Expands OneSpan Sign Beyond eSignature Capabilities to Move Customer-Facing Agreements Forward, Faster and With Greater Confidence

New and planned capabilities simplify agreement preparation, strengthen identity and document assurance, and keep processes connected across business systems
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced the next evolution of its Digital Agreements portfolio, expanding the value customers receive from OneSpan Sign beyond eSignature. The new capabilities help financial institutions and other organizations accelerate agreement completion, simplify customer and employee experiences, and strengthen assurance across high-risk transactions.
Electronic signatures have transformed how businesses execute agreements. But signing is only one part of turning an agreement into a business outcome. Financial institutions and other organizations still rely on complex processes to prepare documents, guide customers through agreements, verify identities and information, manage exceptions, protect document integrity, and move completed agreements into the systems and processes that come next.
"The value of an agreement isn't the signature itself. It's the business outcome the agreement enables," said Ashish Jain, Chief Technology Officer at OneSpan. "For a financial institution, that could mean opening an account, originating a loan, or completing another important customer transaction. We are expanding OneSpan Sign around that outcome, making agreements easier to complete, applying intelligence where it can remove unnecessary work, and strengthening assurance where the transaction requires it."
As eSignature becomes an expected part of digital business, the opportunity is shifting to the work surrounding the signature: preparing and understanding agreements, verifying participants and information, identifying problems before completion, and connecting agreement data to the systems and workflows that drive the next business action. For financial institutions, doing that well can mean completing high-value agreements faster while maintaining the controls required for customer-facing transactions.
These innovations, which include new and planned capabilities, are designed to help financial institutions and other organizations complete high-value agreements faster, reduce manual work and delays for both senders and signers, and make agreements easier to understand and complete. Together, they address three areas where agreement workflows can have a direct impact on business outcomes:
- Accelerate agreement completion : A redesigned user experience, unified dashboard, AI-assisted field placement, AI-generated signer summaries and Q&A to help employees prepare and review agreements with less effort and give customers a clearer, simpler path to completion, reducing delays from preparation through signature.
- Strengthen assurance without adding friction: Automated document validation checks for supporting documents submitted by their customers, advanced biometric identity verification , support for digital credentials and wallets, and attachment tampering checks help financial institutions verify participants and information, detect issues earlier, and validate document good order, supporting trusted, compliant transactions without slowing the customer experience.
- Move agreements directly into the next business action: Expanded integration capabilities and emerging agentic workflows connect OneSpan Sign with the applications, systems, and AI-enabled processes financial institutions already use. Model Context Protocol (MCP) support will enable authorized AI agents to securely interact with agreement workflows and data, helping organizations reduce handoffs and move from completed agreements to the business processes they enable.
"As digital agreement platforms evolve, organizations are increasingly evaluating them based on the business outcomes they enable, not simply their ability to capture signatures," said Andrew Gens, Research Analyst, AI Software, IDC. "Customers are looking for solutions that help connect agreement data with broader business systems and AI initiatives, improve workflow visibility, and support faster, more trusted transaction completion. As a result, value creation is expanding beyond signature capture and toward the broader agreement lifecycle."
For more than 30 years, OneSpan has helped financial institutions secure and execute high-value digital interactions and transactions. Today, the company processes more than 100 million eSignature transactions annually, and its customer support has earned a 93% Quality of Support rating on G2.
OneSpan will host a webinar on October 14, 2026, examining how the evolution of Digital Agreements can help financial institutions improve high-value agreement workflows. Register for the webinar here .
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.
For more information, visit our website , explore our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , or @OneSpan on X.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding planned product offerings. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.OneSpan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
Copyright© 2026 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan® is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007736762/en/
Media contact:
Nicole Bosgraaf
Senior Director, Brand & Communications
+1-401-219-2131
nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com
Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com