OneSpan Advances DigipassONE to Help Organizations Put Modern Authentication into Practice

At Authenticate 2026, OneSpan previews its passkey Free Trial, shares an update on DigipassONE Verify and expands its identity and authentication expertise, building on the DigipassONE platform introduced in July
As passkeys, verifiable digital credentials and wallet ecosystems move into real-world deployment, organizations are working through how these technologies fit within existing customer journeys, security requirements and technology environments.
At Authenticate 2026, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) will highlight developments across DigipassONE , the platform introduced in July, including a preview of its upcoming passkey Free Trial, and progress on DigipassONE Verify following its early access introduction, with general availability expected in early 2027. The event will also feature newly appointed OneSpan experts, Megan Shamas, Senior Director of Product Marketing, and Matthew Miller, Director of Product Management for Cybersecurity, who bring deep industry and technical expertise in identity and authentication.
Together, the updates reflect OneSpan's approach to modern authentication: helping shape where the industry goes next, translating deep authentication expertise into technology, and giving organizations practical ways to put new approaches into use.
"Passkeys and verifiable digital credentials are changing what organizations can do with authentication, but the real work is making those technologies effective within the environments and customer journeys organizations already have," said Ashish Jain, Chief Technology Officer at OneSpan. "That takes deep expertise across security, user experience, and infrastructure. We're bringing that expertise into DigipassONE and into the industry conversations helping define what good implementation looks like, so customers can put the right approach into practice."
Turning Authentication Strategy into Practical Progress
OneSpan will also preview the DigipassONE Authenticate Free Trial ahead of its anticipated November general availability. The trial creates a new, hands-on way for organizations to experience OneSpan technology, allowing users to explore passkey registration and authentication, work with the Web SDK and tutorial application, and evaluate how a web application connects to the platform.
For organizations evaluating where passkeys fit within their authentication strategy, the Free Trial provides a practical way to move from research to experimentation.
Learn more about the DigipassONE Authenticate Passkey Free Trial here .
Strengthening the Expertise Behind DigipassONE
OneSpan has appointed Megan Shamas as Senior Director of Product Marketing and Matthew Miller as Director of Product Management for its Cybersecurity business. Both deepen OneSpan's identity and authentication expertise as the company advances DigipassONE and helps shape industry conversations around authentication and digital identity.
Shamas brings more than 20 years of experience in technology commercialization, marketing and communications. She spent the last decade building the market for FIDO authentication and passkeys, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer of the FIDO Alliance. An advocate for cross-industry collaboration and neutral education, she works closely with standards bodies and industry associations, including serving on the board of the foundation behind whatarepasskeys.info and passkeys.dev. Earlier in her career, she helped build the U.S. market for smart card technology across payments, banking, government, mobile and transit. At OneSpan, she will lead product marketing for the Cybersecurity business, including positioning and go-to-market planning for DigipassONE.
Miller joins OneSpan from Cisco Duo, where he served as a Principal Engineer focused on achieving user-friendly passwordless authentication. He represented Cisco as an Editor in the W3C Web Authentication Working Group, served on the FIDO Alliance Board, and contributed to several FIDO Alliance working groups. In addition, Matthew wrote and maintains multiple FIDO2 libraries to make passkeys adoption easier for relying parties, stewarded https://webauthn.io , and co-founded https://passkeys.dev and https://whatarepasskeys.info to help others learn about, experience, and implement FIDO2. At OneSpan, Miller will lead our passkeys product roadmap and delivery to guide the evolution of OneSpan's passkey offering and support customers in deploying passkey authentication. He will also continue to drive forward relevant identity standards towards these same ends.
The additions deepen OneSpan's investment in experts actively helping shape the future of authentication. Their work across standards, implementation, and market education puts them in the conversations shaping the industry's next steps, while bringing that expertise directly into OneSpan's product direction and customer guidance.
Helping Advance the Authentication Conversation
That expertise is on display throughout Authenticate 2026, taking place October 19–21 in Carlsbad, California where OneSpan leaders are helping advance industry conversations across five sessions spanning passkey implementation, authentication policy, digital wallets, credential migration and banking security.
- Megan Shamas and Matthew Miller will join Tim Cappalli of Okta for Passkey Developer Office Hours: You've Got Questions, We've Probably Got Answers, addressing practical questions about implementing passkeys.
- Rolf Lindemann , VP of Products, will join Karen Larson of the FIDO Alliance for Passkeys Meet Policy: Extending Your IAM Controls with the FIDO Metadata Service, examining how authenticator metadata can inform authentication policies.
- Frederik Mennes will join Jeremy Grant of Venable LLP for Hardening EUDI Wallets for Strong Customer Authentication Under PSR/PSD3, exploring technical and compliance considerations for European Digital Identity wallets.
- Lindemann will also present Seamless Identity Migration—The Next Frontier, examining secure credential migration across devices and mobile wallets.
- Murtaza Hafizji, Technical Product Marketing Manager, will present Banking Security Customers Love: From Login to Payment in the expo theater, demonstrating how DigipassONE supports a banking journey from passkey login through adaptive step-up and transaction signing.
Attendees can meet our subject matter experts and see our technology hands-on at the OneSpan at booth #312.
OneSpan's market education continues beyond Authenticate. At the FS-ISAC Americas Fall Summit in Austin, October 26–29, Hafizji will present Securing Every Step of the Digital Banking Journey. On November 12, OneSpan will sponsor the FIDO Alliance webinar Passkeys Built for Banking: From Account Access to Transaction Approval.
Register for the FIDO Alliance webinar: Passkeys Built for Banking.
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world's 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.
For more information, visit our website , explore our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , or @OneSpan on X.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding planned product offerings and the timing of general availability for DigipassONE Verify. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.OneSpan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
Copyright© 2026 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan ® , the "O" logo, Digipass ® , and DigipassONE™ are registered or unregistered trademarks of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019718430/en/
Media contact:
Nicole Bosgraaf
Senior Director, Brand & Communications
+1-401-219-2131
nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com
Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
joe.maxa@onespan.com