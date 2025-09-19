OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. APPLIES FOR WARRANT AMENDMENT

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. APPLIES FOR WARRANT AMENDMENT

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM,OTC:OMMSF) (OTCBB: OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces that it has made application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of an aggregate 9,374,999 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") due to expire November 16, 2025 .

The Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement transaction that closed on November 16, 2022 , and are currently exercisable at $0.12 per common share.

Under the proposed amendment to the Warrants, the Company proposes to extend the expiry date for a further 24-month period to November 16, 2027 , with all other terms of the Warrants remaining the same.  The proposed amendment is subject to approval by the Exchange.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel . The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Forward Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business.  Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management.  In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to secure TSX Venture Exchange of the grant of options and many other factors beyond the control of Omineca.  No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.  Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/19/c3907.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.OMM:CATSXV:OMMGold Investing
OMM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd is a junior gold company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its exploration and evaluation properties are classified into two geographical locations, namely British Columbia and the Yukon. The company's properties include the Fraser Canyon, Mouse Mountain, Wingdam and others.

Gold bars stacked, with a rising financial chart in the background.

What Does the GDX Index Change Mean for Gold Investors?

If it ain’t broke, why fix it? The GDX is way up, but VanEck is switching horses midstream.

The gold price hit a record high of US$3,707.34 per ounce on Wednesday (September 17), shortly after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to make its first cut to interest rates since December 2024.

That put the precious metal’s price up 40 percent since the start of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Red declining bar chart with downward arrow, symbolizing a financial loss or market downturn.

Newmont Exits Orla Mining With US$439 Million Share Sale

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was hit with a second major exit this month as Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) sold its entire 13.3 percent stake for US$439 million, sending the Canadian miner’s shares tumbling nearly 8 percent on Friday (September 19).

The Denver-based miner said it sold the shares through the Toronto Stock Exchange at US$10.14 (C$14.00) each. The move leaves Newmont with no remaining stake in the company.

CEO Tom Palmer called the sale part of a broader strategy to sharpen focus and free up capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Will Rhind, gold bars.

Will Rhind: Gold vs. US Dollar — Top Driver as Fiat Falters

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, breaks down gold's recent price activity.

"I think the main thing that's driving gold ... is this alternative to the dollar," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources Executive Chairman and CEO Allan Ritchie.

Adavale Resources Eyes Low-cost, Small-scale Gold Production at Past-producing London-Victoria Mine

Amid a rising gold price and surging M&A activity, Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) is accelerating its exploration momentum in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales, underpinned by high-grade results from its maiden drilling program at the Parkes project.

“It was only seven months ago (that) we acquired the Parkes project, and it was for AU$900,000, which is a great price, considering that on just one of our licences we now have our maiden JORC of 115,000 ounces," said Executive Chairman and CEO Allan Ritchie in an interview with the Investing News Network. "We use a high-grade cut off there. We call it 107,000 ounces with a high-grade cut off. But if you think about it, it's great value, as is our current share price."

Ritchie highlighted recent assay results from a maiden drilling program at the London-Victoria gold mine, part of the larger Parkes project, showing shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation. With the gold price at its current levels, these results reinforce London-Victoria’s small-scale mining opportunity.

Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement