Omineca Begins Placer Gold Recovery at Wingdam

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM,OTC:OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company") is pleased to report that placer gold recovery has begun at the Wingdam underground paleoplacer project located in the Cariboo Mining District in south central British Columbia. D&L Mining reports that they have entered the paleochannel and have begun processing placer gold bearing gravels from crosscut 3A. Placer gold is being recovered through Omineca's water washplant and gold shaker table (see photos below).

Initial placer gold recoveries resemble the size and shape recovered from Omineca's 2012 test crosscut. The initial amounts of placer gold recovered also correlate to those from the 2012 crosscut as expected at the periphery of the channel. Placer gold recoveries will be fully tabulated, subject to quality assurance and quality control by a Qualified Person and reported as the crosscut makes its way through the central main placer gold target and through to the opposite side of the channel.

Photos
3A Crosscut Heading; Washplant; Shaker Table; Recovered Placer Gold

Pic 1 - 3A Crosscut Heading (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.)

Pic 2 - Washplant (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.)

Pic 3 - Shaker Table (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.)

Pic 4 - Recovered Placer Gold (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.)

Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo. Mr. Kocsis is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially with other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

