Omani and Jeanie Carson Named Inaugural Departure Day Dove 1 for 2026 Special Olympics Airlift, Donating Aircraft and Crew to Lead Athletes Home

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced that Omani and Jeanie Carson, of Omaha, Nebraska, have been named the inaugural departure day Dove 1 for the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift . The Carsons will donate their aircraft and crew to lead athletes home at the conclusion of the Games, marking the first year this honorary departure day distinction has been established.
As departure day Dove 1, the Carsons will guide the first aircraft lifting off from Minneapolis' Twin Cities on Saturday, June 27, reuniting athletes with their families, hometowns and communities after a week of competition, determination and unforgettable experiences.
This newly established role distinguishes departure day Dove 1 from the previously announced arrival day Dove 1 and recognizes the Carsons' leadership in supporting athlete travel during the return home.
"We are honored to help bring these remarkable athletes home," said Omani Carson, founder and chairman, Carson Group. "Witnessing their determination and joy throughout the Games inspires us all. Being part of their journey home is a privilege and we hope our involvement encourages others to join this incredible mission in the future and make a lasting impact."
The Carsons join more than 100 volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners and operators who have donated their aircraft, crew, fuel and time to transport athletes to and from the Special Olympics USA Games. Since 1987, the event has transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches, demonstrating the power of aviation and generosity.
"Watching these athletes board their flights home, you see the pride in their eyes and the joy in their smiles," said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. "Omani and Jeanie's commitment ensures that every athlete's journey concludes with celebration and a sense of accomplishment. Their leadership inspires all of us to lift others up and make a difference."
Textron Aviation thanks all aircraft owners and operators who have stepped forward as Doves to make the 2026 Airlift possible. This generosity and commitment will give athletes a VIP experience and create memories that will last a lifetime. The spirit of this community continues to inspire and unite everyone involved.
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
About Special Olympics USA Games
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 19-27, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.
