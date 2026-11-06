Oklo, U.S. Forged Rings Partner to Advance Domestic Manufacturing for Future Aurora Powerhouse Deployments

Agreement to secure planned U.S. manufacturing capacity for large reactor components, supporting Oklo's strategy for repeatable deployment.
Partnership targets long-lead manufacturing needs for future Aurora projects, complementing the separate supply-chain work already underway in Idaho for Oklo's first powerhouse.
Oklo Inc. (NYSE: Oklo) ("Oklo" or "the Company"), an advanced nuclear technology company, today announced a strategic manufacturing agreement with U.S. Forged Rings, Inc. (USFR) to support the long-term deployment of Oklo's Aurora powerhouses through access to planned domestic manufacturing capacity for large reactor components.
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United States Forged Rings will support Oklo's long-term deployment of Aurora powerhouses through domestic manufacturing capacity for large reactor components. (Image: Oklo)
The agreement aims to help Oklo address a potential manufacturing bottleneck for future deployments by reserving planned domestic capacity for large components within the Aurora reactor module system.
Under the agreement, Oklo will reserve manufacturing capacity at USFR's planned industrial campus in Hertford County, North Carolina, for components supporting future Aurora powerhouse deployments, with initial finished component deliveries beginning in 2030. The arrangement is intended to support capacity through 2035 and includes options to expand that capacity.
"Building nuclear powerhouses at scale means thinking well beyond the reactor itself. We need the fuel, manufacturing capabilities, suppliers and infrastructure in place to deliver projects repeatedly," said co-founder and CEO of Oklo Jacob DeWitte. "This agreement supports our effort to build an American supply chain for a growing Aurora fleet, with large reactor components manufactured here in the United States. Reserving that capacity today prepares us for the demands of repeated deployments."
Large stainless-steel components, including reactor vessels, lids and supporting structures, can present significant manufacturing and logistical challenges. Producing these components may require multiple fabrication steps, transportation between suppliers, and additional welding, machining and inspection.
USFR's planned campus is designed to bring together casting, forging, ring rolling, heat treatment, machining, fabrication and inspection capabilities integrating several stages in one location, reducing transportation between suppliers and improving coordination across production. The multi-phase industrial campus in North Carolina is intended to serve customers requiring large, complex metal components, including the nuclear energy, LNG, natural gas, power generation, defense and shipbuilding industries. The campus site will also provide access to adjacent domestic steelmaking, rail and an on-site port to support barge shipment of oversized components.
"Today many of the largest steel components for nuclear reactors are sourced overseas," said US Forged Rings' CEO & President Giacomo Sozzi. "Our planned North Carolina campus is designed to bring that capability back to the United States, from liquid steel to finished, inspected components. Oklo's decision to reserve capacity well ahead of need is the kind of early commitment that makes domestic heavy manufacturing possible. We're excited to work with Oklo on the capabilities needed for future Aurora powerhouse deployments."
The agreement supports Oklo's longer-term manufacturing strategy and is separate from the procurement, manufacturing, and construction activities already advancing for its first Aurora powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory.
About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.
About US Forged Rings (USFR): The Company is developing a 2000+ acre campus in North Carolina, which including other planned Campus residents, will create the first USA based industrial cluster for ultra-heavy steel forged and fabricated components, ending the nation's dependence on imports. The Cluster's vertically integrated product offering will span from liquid steel production all the way to finished components for the nuclear, gas, hydro and geothermal power generation sectors, thanks to the co-location on Campus of USFR's downstream added value customers.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements concerning Oklo's business strategy; the development, licensing, construction, deployment and operation of its powerhouses and fuel fabrication, fuel recycling and radioisotope facilities; anticipated schedules, costs and milestones; commercial and strategic arrangements and their expected benefits; customer demand and market opportunities; and capital requirements and funding. Words such as "expects," "plans," "believes," "targets," "anticipates," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors include our ability to complete first-of-a-kind design, testing, construction, commissioning and operations within anticipated costs and schedules; obtain and maintain Department of Energy, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other governmental approvals, including those needed to transition from demonstration to commercial operations; secure suitable sites and interconnection and transmission arrangements; obtain high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium and other fuels, specialized components, qualified suppliers and construction services at acceptable costs and within anticipated timelines; satisfy contractual conditions and realize the expected benefits of commercial and strategic arrangements, including through counterparty performance; integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated benefits; accurately estimate costs, schedules and market demand; obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; and navigate changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies.
Additional information about these and other factors appears in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in Part I, Item 2, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as updated by subsequent SEC filings. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.
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