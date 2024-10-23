Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 September 2024

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM; ASX: LAM; OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce more assay results from the 2024 drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ).
Assays have now been received from the remaining 32 RC drill holes at Long Pocket, with 29 of these holes mineralized. (Table 2) Long Pocket drilling has demonstrated that uranium mineralisation is laterally continuous with drillhole collar spacing now generally less than 50m which lends to a high level of confidence. Mineralisation remains open and untested in a southerly direction (Figure 2).
Zones of higher-grade uranium intercepted within the broader coherent mineralised envelope include:
- LP24RC008 – 16.00m @ 485.61 ppm U 3 O 8 from 16.00m depth, including 4.00 m @ 1,264 ppm U 3 O 8 from 21.00 m
- LP24RC009 – 8.00m @ 490.59 ppm U 3 O 8 from 16.00m , including 1.00 m @ 1,545 ppm U 3 O 8 from 20.00 m .
- LP24RC016 – 4.00m @ 2022.03 ppm U 3 O 8 from 8.00m , including 3.00 m @ 2,639 ppm U 3 O 8 from 9.00m .
Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration, Rhys Davies said:
"Results from infill drilling at Long Pocket demonstrate the quality of this satellite deposit with good uranium grade at very shallow depths and supports Laramide's focused attention on enhancing Westmoreland's resources towards improving the economics of a future mine plan. The deposit also remains open and untested to the south.
"We look forward to updating investors as we incorporate these results into a Maiden Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025."
Drilling across the broader Westmoreland Project is ongoing with the final few holes of the campaign due to be completed in the next two weeks. The 2024 drilling campaign has comprised over 100 holes across multiple targets, core processing is continuing, and assay results will be delivered with regularity throughout Q4 2024.
Long Pocket Uranium Deposit
Long Pocket is a satellite deposit located 7 km to the east of the Westmoreland Project. Thirty-eight infill RC drill holes, for a total of 2,139m , were recently completed in 2024.
Results from the 2024 drilling confirms shallow ( 50m depth), flat-lying, continuous mineralisation (Figure 1) with multiple zones intersecting a similar highly altered hematitic sandstone of medium to coarsely grained and poorly sorted texture, located peripheral to a dyke/sill margin.
The central part of this deposit is now well understood with hole spacing now less than 50m in places. Results from this drilling program will be incorporated into a Maiden Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025.
Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
About Laramide Resources Ltd.
Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions of Australia and United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.
Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.
Table 1: Drill Collar Details
Prospect
Hole ID
GDA_Easting
GDA_Northing
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Grid Azi
Dip
Hole type
Drilling started
Drilling completed
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD008
209879
8074908
93
241.6
90
-60
DD
01/07/2024
09/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD009
209928
8074816
90
202.9
270
-80
DD
10/07/2024
15/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD010
209954
8074725
90
203.4
90
-60
DD
15/07/2024
26/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD011
209958
8074620
99
200.3
90
-60
DD
26/07/2024
02/08/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD012
209928
8074820
90
84.5
90
-55
DD
03/08/2024
05/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC001
204362
8065063
98
54
0
-90
RC
01/08/2024
01/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC002
204312
8065113
98
54
0
-90
RC
02/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC003
204262
8065063
98
78
0
-90
RC
03/08/2024
03/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC004
204212
8065063
97
60
0
-90
RC
03/08/2024
03/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC005
204168
8065127
95
60
0
-90
RC
03/08/2024
03/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC006
204122
8065007
97
54
0
-90
RC
04/08/2024
04/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC007
204092
8064933
98
48
180
-60
RC
04/08/2024
04/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC008
204192
8064940
100
54
180
-60
RC
04/08/2024
04/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC009
204187
8065025
97
48
0
-90
RC
04/08/2024
05/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC010
204079
8065059
96
60
0
-90
RC
05/08/2024
05/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC011
204109
8065106
96
60
0
-90
RC
05/08/2024
05/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC012
204072
8065117
95
60
0
-90
RC
05/08/2024
06/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC013
204078
8065160
94
54
0
-90
RC
06/08/2024
06/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC014
203524
8065406
91
54
0
-90
RC
06/08/2024
06/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC015
203615
8065322
91
48
0
-90
RC
07/08/2024
07/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC016
203715
8065262
92
48
0
-90
RC
07/08/2024
07/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC017
203715
8065362
91
48
0
-90
RC
07/08/2024
07/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC018
203715
8065462
90
48
0
-90
RC
08/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC019
203724
8065561
90
54
0
-90
RC
08/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC020
203824
8065611
90
48
0
-90
RC
08/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC021
203924
8065561
90
48
0
-90
RC
08/08/2024
08/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC022
203915
8065462
90
48
0
-90
RC
09/08/2024
09/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC023
203915
8065362
91
48
0
-90
RC
09/08/2024
09/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC024
203930
8065255
92
48
0
-90
RC
09/08/2024
09/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC025
203999
8065213
93
98
0
-90
RC
09/08/2024
10/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC026
204086
8065313
92
60
0
-90
RC
10/08/2024
10/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC027
204027
8065110
95
60
0
-90
RC
11/08/2024
11/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC028
203958
8065116
95
60
0
-90
RC
11/08/2024
11/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC029
203881
8065146
94
60
0
-90
RC
11/08/2024
11/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC030
203977
8065042
96
84
0
-90
RC
11/08/2024
12/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC031
203933
8065019
96
48
0
-90
RC
12/08/2024
12/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC032
203986
8064911
98
48
0
-90
RC
12/08/2024
12/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC033
203889
8064909
97
48
0
-90
RC
13/08/2024
13/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC034
204331
8064746
107
48
0
-90
RC
13/08/2024
13/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC035
204134
8064653
108
54
0
-90
RC
15/08/2024
15/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC036
204121
8064795
105
55
0
-90
RC
15/08/2024
15/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC037
204001
8064732
101
66
0
-60
RC
15/08/2024
16/08/2024
LONGPOCKET
LP24RC038
203843
8064732
100
66
30
-60
RC
16/08/2024
16/08/2024
Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8
Hole number
From
To
Length (m)
U 3 0 8 ppm
Au g/t
LP24RC007
19
20
1
160.96
0.01
LP24RC007
33
35
2
157.42
0.06
LP24RC007
40
41
1
153.30
0.01
LP24RC008
16
32
16
485.61
0.011
including
21
25
4
1264.40
0.005
LP24RC008
39
43
4
174.34
0.02
LP24RC009
16
24
8
490.59
0.006
including
20
21
1
1544.75
0.005
LP24RC009
35
36
1
139.15
0.03
LP24RC010
28
33
5
297.04
0.006
LP24RC010
36
41
5
239.14
0.074
LP24RC011
7
17
10
152.95
0.006
LP24RC011
32
33
1
340.79
0.005
LP24RC011
36
41
5
362.65
0.022
LP24RC012
0
3
3
434.34
0.005
LP24RC012
13
16
3
138.63
0.007
LP24RC012
32
33
1
202.23
0.005
LP24RC012
37
41
4
185.67
0.013
LP24RC013
5
10
5
507.06
0.005
including
5
6
1
1432.73
0.005
LP24RC013
40
42
2
231.12
0.085
LP24RC014
15
16
1
190.44
0.02
LP24RC015
9
11
2
118.80
0.005
LP24RC016
8
12
4
2022.03
0.005
including
9
12
3
2639.44
0.005
LP24RC016
17
20
3
218.31
0.088
LP24RC017
12
18
6
241.62
0.007
LP24RC018
11
19
8
235.29
0.006
LP24RC019
No Significant intercepts
LP24RC020
No Significant intercepts
LP24RC021
24
25
1
488.19
0.01
LP24RC022
19
22
3
559.33
0.007
including
19
20
1
1089.58
0.005
LP24RC023
19
23
4
437.31
0.031
including
20
21
1
1041.23
0.01
LP24RC024
12
22
10
126.39
0.011
LP24RC025
11
13
2
194.57
0.005
LP24RC025
31
40
9
261.18
0.026
LP24RC026
25
27
2
346.68
0.08
LP24RC027
0
3
3
643.06
0.005
including
0
1
1
1160.33
0.005
LP24RC027
9
10
1
165.68
0.005
LP24RC027
36
40
4
298.63
0.025
LP24RC028
34
42
8
238.94
0.018
including
35
36
1
1106.09
0.01
LP24RC029
35
41
6
218.47
0.051
LP24RC030
20
23
3
108.29
0.007
LP24RC030
25
26
1
121.46
0.005
LP24RC030
32
40
8
269.46
0.027
LP24RC031
22
23
1
214.61
0.005
LP24RC031
27
36
9
212.75
0.014
LP24RC032
22
24
2
168.27
0.008
LP24RC032
27
32
5
212.99
0.012
LP24RC033
24
27
3
242.48
0.007
LP24RC033
31
32
1
255.89
0.01
LP24RC033
35
37
2
417.44
0.12
LP24RC034
No Significant intercepts
LP24RC035
7
8
1
193.39
0.005
LP24RC035
13
14
1
278.29
0.005
LP24RC035
28
30
2
318.97
0.035
LP24RC036
34
39
5
280.13
0.036
LP24RC037
27
29
2
141.39
0.008
LP24RC037
34
39
5
372.16
0.036
LP24RC038
25
26
1
225.23
0.09
LP24RC038
31
36
5
297.28
0.03
* Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8
