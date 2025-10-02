Ocugen to Present at Industry and Investor Conferences in October 2025

Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that executive leadership will present at the 2025 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, Chardan's 9 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, and the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit.

"These industry and investor meetings provide an excellent forum to share specifically how Ocugen is advancing toward our goal of three BLAs in the next three years," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. "We are excited to share our contribution toward bringing a new generation of gene therapies to market and engage with potential partners to join us on our journey."

At Meeting on the Mesa, Abhi Gupta, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Business Development at Ocugen, will present a company update, and Dr. Musunuri will be a featured panelist during the Chardan and Maxim conferences. In addition to these sessions, members of Ocugen's leadership team will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company's business and clinical development strategy.

Details of the presentation and panels are as follows:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa—hosted by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine
Company Presentation
Date: Monday, October 6, 2025
Time: 4 p.m. MST
Location: FLW, Ballroom G, Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ


Chardan's 9 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Panel: In Vivo Gene Therapy: Breaking into Competitive Ophthalmic Indications
Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Time: 9:30-10:10 a.m. EDT
Location: Reid Salon, 2nd Floor, Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY


2025 Maxim Growth Summit
Panel: Ophthalmology Panel—A Vision of Innovation
Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Time: 3-4 p.m. EDT
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

Ocugen is proud to participate in these prestigious events bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the future of medicine and the most impactful ways to deliver innovative therapies to patients.

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen's modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.Ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Tiffany Hamilton
AVP, Head of Communications
Tiffany.Hamilton@Ocugen.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

