OceanaGold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 . The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.OceanaGold.com .
Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Details:
Senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly results on Thursday, November 6, 2025 , at 10:00 am EST ( 7:00 am PST ). To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following methods:
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/edmQZrLXkro
Toll-free North America : 1-888-510-2154
International: 1-437-900-0527
If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America ; Didipio Mine in the Philippines ; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand .
