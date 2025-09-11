OceanaGold Announces Ongoing Exploration Success at Haile

OceanaGold Announces Ongoing Exploration Success at Haile

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its exploration and resource conversion drilling programs at the Haile Gold Mine ("Haile") in the United States .

Gerard Bond , President and CEO of OceanaGold, said "With a record high exploration budget of $10 million at Haile this year, we are delighted by the excellent return on investment we continue to generate through exploration. These exciting results continue to demonstrate the continuity of high-grade mineralization at several deposits across the property, notably at Ledbetter Phase 4, Horseshoe Underground, and the promising new early-stage Pisces and Clydesdale targets. The exploration success continues to highlight the exceptional upside for low-risk organic growth we have within our existing portfolio of assets."

Drilling Highlights (core length):

Ledbetter Phase 4 (conversion drilling)

  • 28.9 m @ 18.33 g/t Au (DDH1279)
  • 8.7 m @ 22.30 g/t Au (DDH1281)

Horseshoe (conversion drilling)

  • 16.1 m @ 16.33 g/t Au (UGD0082)
  • 14.6 m @ 10.33 g/t Au (UGD0084)
  • 24.0 m @ 7.99 g/t Au (UGD0085)
  • 22.0 m @ 8.60 g/t Au (UGD0086)
  • 10.2 m @ 11.12 g/t Au (UGD0084)

Pisces (Initial drilling, located 300 m south of Horseshoe)

  • 7.6 m @ 10.39 g/t Au (DDH1271)
  • 6.6 m @ 3.34 g/t Au (DDH1290)

Clydesdale ( initial drilling, located 100 m northwest of Palomino )

  • 26.2 m @ 4.11 g/t Au (DDH1282)

Results can be viewed in 3D using VRIFY at the following link:

https://vrify.com/meetings/recordings/c880f1e8-449e-41a1-916c-125c8df72661

VRIFY note: Drill results reflect only those set forth in OceanaGold's press release dated September 11, 2025 , and do not include all historical drill results except those relevant to the current targets in this release.

Ledbetter Phase 4 – High-Grade Results Targeting Underground Resource Conversion

Mineralization in Ledbetter Phase 4 is located within the current final phase of the open pit Mineral Reserve (Figure 1). An ongoing resource conversion drill program is enhancing resource confidence and providing samples for metallurgical testing in support of the current trade-off study for the evaluation of a potential underground mine at Ledbetter, which has potential for improved overall site economics.

A zone of mineralization, down-dip of Ledbetter Phase 4 extension, has been tested with a total of four holes, or 1,975 metres ("m"). The program has returned results with strong mineralized intersections: 28.9 m @ 18.33 g/t Au from 489.1 m including 1.3 m @ 189.22 g/t (DDH1279), and 8.7 m @ 22.30 g/t Au from 375.9 m including 5.0 m @ 35.86 g/t (DDH1281).

Horseshoe Underground – Support for Additional Resource Growth

At Horseshoe Underground, drilling continues on both resource conversion and definition programs, totalling 7,467 m from 24 holes since the February 2025 news release. Conversion drilling totalling 4,261 m in 14 holes has targeted Inferred Mineral Resources in the lower levels of the deposit. Notable intercepts include: 16.1 m @ 16.33 g/t Au from 274.3 m (UGD0082) and 14.6 m @ 10.33 g/t from 235.6 m (UGD0084), 24.0 m @ 7.99 g/t from 258.6 m (UGD0085) and 22.0 m @ 8.60 g/t from 259.3 m (UGD0086); the latter three holes extending high-grade mineralization to the southwest.

Definition drilling totalling 10 holes for 3,206 m has targeted step-out opportunities, primarily south and west of the current resource. Assay results for nine holes have been received with the following significant intercepts: 7.6 m @ 3.63 g/t Au from 271.0 m and 9.1 m @ 3.40 g/t Au from 299.9 m (UGD0097) and 5.0 m @ 5.64 g/t Au from 267.9 m (UGD0100). The definition drill program is ongoing with 2,600 m remaining to be drilled in 2025. These results demonstrate the potential for continued resource growth, and drilling will remain focused on further defining step-out targets to support future underground development.

Pisces – Initial Drilling of High-Grade Target

The Pisces target is located along the prospective corridor between the Horseshoe and Palomino deposits at approximately 550 m below surface and close to existing and planned underground infrastructure.

A total of nine holes for 6,167 m has been drilled in 2025, with the testing of geological and grade continuity. Significant intercepts include: 7.6 m @ 10.39 g/t Au from 647.0 m (DDH1271), 6.8 m @ 2.60 g/t Au from 571.0 m (DDH1285) and 6.6 m @ 3.34 g/t Au (DDH1290), demonstrating continuity of mineralization in the eastern area of the target towards Horseshoe. See the VRIFY link for visual representation of the results.

In conjunction with previously reported results, 44.2 m @ 10.85 g/t Au from 591 m (DDH1267), 9.4 m @ 44.14 g/t Au from 686.1 m (DDH1269) and 42.7 m @ 6.07 g/t Au from 560.2 m (DDH1257), (released February 24, 2025 ), the highest-grade mineralization defines a 150 m strike length. This zone of higher-grade mineralization remains to be further tested, while the target remains open to the northeast towards Horseshoe and down-dip.

Clydesdale – Successful Early-Stage Result

The early-stage Clydesdale drill target is located 100 m northwest of Palomino and approximately 300 m stratigraphically lower at approximately 800 m below surface. The target is defined by anomalous gold grades in wall rock metasediments, anomalous pathfinder geochemistry, and alteration mineralogy (Table 2). A total of two holes totalling 1,600 m have been drilled in 2025 to test the target. Initial results have returned one significant intercept of 26.2 m @ 4.11 g/t Au from 780.7 m including 14.6 m @ 6.21 g/t Au (DDH1282). See the VRIFY link for visual representation of the results.

Follow-up drilling is ongoing with two additional holes to be completed by the end of the year for a total of 1,800 m .

Table 1: Haile drill intersections subsequent to the February 24, 2025, drill results update.


Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Target

Activity


DDH1278

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Conversion


DDH1279

489.1

519.2

28.9

18.33

Ledbetter 04

Conversion


Including

505.5

506.8

1.3

189.22

Ledbetter 04

Conversion


DDW1280

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Conversion


DDH1281

375.9

384.5

8.7

22.30

Ledbetter 04

Conversion


Including

375.9

380.9

5.0

35.86

Ledbetter 04

Conversion


UGD0079

197.2

206.4

9.1

2.49

Horseshoe

Conversion


And

275.5

276.9

1.4

12.14

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0080

207.6

213.5

5.9

3.56

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0081

NSR

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0082

274.3

290.3

16.1

16.33

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0083

NSR

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0084

235.6

250.2

14.6

10.33

Horseshoe

Conversion


Including

244.8

247.8

3.1

37.14

Horseshoe

Conversion


And

263.0

273.3

10.2

11.12

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0085

258.6

282.6

24.0

7.99

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0086

259.3

281.3

22.0

8.60

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0088

238.6

247.8

9.2

1.97

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0089

217.2

231.7

14.5

2.46

Horseshoe

Conversion


And

236.0

243.8

7.8

9.24

Horseshoe

Conversion


Including

242.7

243.4

0.7

42.60

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0090

NSR

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0091

NSR

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0092

NSR

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0093

NSR

Horseshoe

Conversion


UGD0094

NSR

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0095

NSR

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0096

NSR

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0097

271.0

278.6

7.6

3.63

Horseshoe

Definition


And

299.9

309.1

9.1

3.40

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0098

NSR

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0099

NSR

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0100

267.9

272.9

5.0

5.64

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0101

NSR

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0102

NSR

Horseshoe

Definition


UGD0103

NSR

Horseshoe

Definition


DDH1271

647.0

654.6

7.6

10.39

Pisces

Initial Drilling


DDH1272

551.4

563.6

12.2

0.26

Pisces

Initial Drilling


DDH1274

607.5

609.0

1.5

3.21

Pisces

Initial Drilling


DDH1277

599.4

600.8

1.4

1.02

Pisces

Initial Drilling


DDH1285

522.3

529.8

7.5

1.79

Pisces

Initial Drilling


And

571.0

577.8

6.8

2.60

Pisces

Initial Drilling


DDH1286

627.7

632.0

4.3

0.57

Pisces

Initial Drilling


DDH1290

642.4

648.9

6.6

3.34

Pisces

Initial Drilling


DDH1293

536.2

543.4

7.2

2.56

Pisces

Initial Drilling


UGD0109

413.0

431.3

18.3

0.22

Pisces

Initial Drilling


DDH1276

400.5

406.6

6.1

2.30

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling


DDH1282

768.6

772.4

3.8

5.27

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling


DDH1282

780.7

806.9

26.2

4.11

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling


Including

792.2

806.9

14.6

6.21

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling












Notes:

  • Intervals are core length, not true width.
    "Initial Drilling" intercepts are associated with early-stage exploration drilling, "Definition" drilling intercepts are intercepts outside the current resource model shell directed at defining mineralization to an Inferred Resource category and "Conversion" drilling are intercepts converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources category. NSR = No Significant Result.

Table 2: Historical and OGC Haile drill intersections relevant to the Ledbetter 04, Pisces, and Clydesdale target areas.


Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Target

Activity

DDH0436

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0439

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0450

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0451

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0461

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0632^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0638^

469.2

478.9

9.8

2.42

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0646^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0653^*

465.8

478.1

12.3

1.82

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0686^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0841^

401.4

407.5

6.1

3.81

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH1201^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Advanced Drilling

DDH1207^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Advanced Drilling

DDH1208^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Advanced Drilling

DDH1213^

468.3

481.8

13.5

2.95

Ledbetter 04

Advanced Drilling

DDH1252^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Conversion

DDH1253^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Conversion

DDH1255^

431.9

443.8

11.9

2.88

Ledbetter 04

Conversion

DDH1256^

431.5

438.2

6.7

2.63

Ledbetter 04

Conversion

DDH1260^

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Conversion

RC2002

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RC2019

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RC2058

441.9

461.8

19.8

5.27

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RC2064

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RC2067

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RC2108

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0050

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0067

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0068

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0088

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0134

432.8

445.0

12.2

2.16

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0149

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0161

428.5

441.9

13.5

42.40

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

Including

429.8

431.3

1.5

318.52

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0167

410.7

441.9

31.2

4.85

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0203

NSR

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

RCT0204

438.9

445.0

6.1

4.51

Ledbetter 04

Initial Drilling

DDH0599^

NSR

Pisces

Initial Drilling

DDH0636^

545.4

550.9

5.5

2.81

Pisces

Initial Drilling

And

597.9

611.6

13.7

2.31

Pisces

Initial Drilling

DDH1067^

NSR

Pisces

Initial Drilling

DDH1204^

NSR

Pisces

Initial Drilling

DDH1245^

NSR

Pisces

Initial Drilling

DDH1247^**

NSR

Pisces

Initial Drilling

RCT0012

356.6

358.1

1.5

9.10

Pisces

Initial Drilling

And

399.3

413.0

13.7

3.24

Pisces

Initial Drilling

RCT0028

NSR

Pisces

Initial Drilling

RCT0077

NSR

Pisces

Initial Drilling

RCT0080

144.8

152.4

7.6

2.21

Pisces

Initial Drilling

And

193.6

202.7

9.1

3.89

Pisces

Initial Drilling

And

251.8

262.1

10.4

4.31

Pisces

Initial Drilling

RCT0091

528.8

538.0

9.1

5.61

Pisces

Initial Drilling

RCT0146

NSR

Pisces

Initial Drilling

DDH1177^

527.7

535.2

7.5

3.65

Palomino

Initial Drilling

RCT0051

510.5

521.4

10.9

1.65

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

634.0

649.8

15.9

1.90

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

713.2

725.4

12.2

3.16

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

RCT0110

269.8

281.9

12.2

1.89

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

507.2

511.9

4.7

3.33

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

526.8

538.0

11.2

3.41

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

774.2

780.3

6.1

3.39

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

823.0

827.5

4.6

5.36

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

RCT0117

502.9

509.0

6.1

2.22

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

600.5

614.2

13.7

3.35

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

641.6

649.2

7.6

1.66

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

And

688.9

693.4

4.6

4.70

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

RCT0118

519.6

527.3

7.7

2.37

Clydesdale

Initial Drilling

Notes:

  • Intervals are core length, not true width.
  • "Initial Drilling" intercepts are associated with early-stage exploration drilling, while "Conversion" drilling are intercepts converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources category. NSR = No Significant Result. All data, apart from holes marked "^"represent historical drilling conducted by Romarco Minerals prior to OceanaGold's ownership of Haile
  • "^" represents OceanaGold holes.
  • "*" represents drill hole results reported by OceanaGold in its press release dated November 8, 2017 .
  • "**" represents drill hole results reported by OceanaGold in its press release dated February 24, 2025 .
  • All historical drill data collected by Romarco Minerals are considered historical in nature and based on prior data and reports prepared by Romarco Minerals. A qualified person from the Company has not undertaken independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical drilling to verify the results. OceanaGold is not treating the historical data as current. There can be no assurance that any of the historical drill data is representative.

For further information relating to drill hole data please refer to the Company's website at https://investors.oceanagold.com/additional-drillhole-data .

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America ; the Didipio Mine in the Philippines ; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand .

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information relating to the Haile exploration results contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Craig Feebrey, a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Feebrey is the Executive Vice President and Chief Exploration Officer of OceanaGold.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QA/QC")

From July 2017 to 2025 almost all Haile exploration core samples have been prepared at the ALS lab in Tucson, Arizona , and analyzed at the ALS lab in Reno, Nevada , each of which is independent from OceanaGold. Select resource conversion core samples were also prepared and analyzed at the SGS lab in Kershaw, South Carolina in 2025 which is also independent from OceanaGold, with confirmation pulp duplicates sent to the ALS lab in Reno, Nevada . Samples are pulverized from a 250g (ALS) or 450g (SGS) sample to 85% passing 75 mesh. Approximately 225g of pulp sample is used for fire assay. Assays are based on a 30g fire assay aliquot for gold with Atomic Absorption finish. If the gold value from Atomic Absorption is >10g/t, an additional 30g of pulp sample is fire assayed for gold using a gravimetric finish. Some holes are composited and analyzed for carbon, sulphur and multi-elements using LECO and ICP-OES methods. Both ALS and SGS labs used for OceanaGold samples are ISO 17025 certified.

Blanks and standards are each inserted every 20th sample. Precision and accuracy of certified reference materials ("CRMs") compared to expected values have been consistently within 5% RSD and often within 3%. Barren marble and sand are inserted as blanks every 20th sample. CRMs from RockLabs and OREAS are inserted every 20th sample (5%). All blanks and CRMs are handled by the OceanaGold Geology Team and are stored in the locked OceanaGold office.

All drill hole samples are handled and transported from the drill rigs to the secured Haile Exploration warehouse by OceanaGold personnel or contractors. Access to the property is controlled by locked doors and cameras monitored by OceanaGold security. The main gate requires an electronic employee badge to enter. Samples are packaged at the Haile Exploration warehouse by OceanaGold geologists and geotechnicians. Samples are trucked in sealed plastic barrels by certified couriers with submittal forms that are verified during sample pick-up and delivery to ALS. No sample shipments have been recorded as missing or tampered with.

Technical Report

For further information, please refer to the following NI 43-101 technical report available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile or on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com : "NI 43-101 Technical Report Haile Gold Mine Lancaster County, South Carolina " dated March 28, 2024 , with an effective date of December 31, 2023 , prepared by D. Carr , D, Londoño, J. Moore and B. Drury (OceanaGold); L. Standridge and R. Cook (Call & Nicholas, Inc.); J.N. Janney-Moore and W.L. Kingston (NewFields Mining & Technical Services LLC); and M. Sullivan and B. Miller Clarkson (SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.).

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the estimation of Mineral Reserves and Resources, potential Mineral Reserves and Resources growth, the realization of Mineral Reserves and Resources estimates, costs and timing of the development of new deposits and, costs and timing of future exploration and drilling programs. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of Free Cash Flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking. They include, among others, those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's name and on the Company's website. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceanagold-announces-ongoing-exploration-success-at-haile-302553815.html

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/11/c8769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OceanaGoldOGC:CATSX:OGCOTCQX:OCANDGold Investing
OGC:CA
The Conversation (0)
OceanaGold

OceanaGold

OceanaGold is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other minerals, with a presence in the Philippines, New Zealand, and, to a lesser extent, the US. OceanaGold operates two open-cut gold mines and two underground mines in New Zealand. The group also operates an open cut gold-copper mine and is developing underground operations at Didipio, its flagship mine. The Didipio is located in the north of Luzon Island, approximately 270 kilometers north-northeast of Manila, in the Philippines.

Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

×