Oatly to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 29, 2025

Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world's original and largest oat drink company, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call and simultaneous live webcast can be accessed on Oatly's Investors website at https://investors.oatly.com under "Events." The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Oatly
We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 50 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com. 


Contacts Oatly Group AB +1 866-704-0391 investors@oatly.com press.us@oatly.com

Oatly Group AB

Oatly Group AB is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Some of its products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, Creamy Oat, Icecreams, among others. It caters to Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America, Finland, and Other markets.

Deadline Approaching for Receiving Share of Oatly Group AB Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky, LLP for Further Details

Levi & Korsinsky informs shareholders that a settlement has been reached in the pending class action lawsuit against Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY). The settlement provides for a fund of $9,250,000 to benefit class members. For the purposes of the settlement, the class is defined as: all persons who (i) purchased or acquired Oatly Group AB ("Oatly") American Depositary Shares ("ADS") ("Oatly shares") between May 20, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") or otherwise pursuant to Oatly's offering documents issued in connection with Oatly's May 20, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), and were damaged thereby; andor (ii) purchased or acquired call options on Oatly ADS or sold put options on Oatly ADS during the Class Period, or otherwise pursuant to Oatly's offering documents, and were damaged thereby

Oatly Group AB Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) ("Oatly" or the "Company"), the world's original and largest oat drink company, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 15, 2024.

The AGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions:

