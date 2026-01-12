Oatly to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 11, 2026

Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world's original and largest oat drink company, will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday February 11, 2026 before the U.S. market opens. Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. 

The conference call and simultaneous live webcast can be accessed on Oatly's Investors website at https://investors.oatly.com under "Events." The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Oatly
We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 50 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com.


Contacts Oatly Group AB +1 866-704-0391 investors@oatly.com press.us@oatly.com

