NYSE Texas Opens Headquarters at Old Parkland in Dallas

Governor Greg Abbott to ring the NYSE Texas Closing Bell, broadcast live from the exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced the opening of the NYSE Texas headquarters in Dallas, located on the historic Old Parkland campus.

The new headquarters provides NYSE Texas-listed companies with a dedicated venue and event space in one of the nation's most dynamic business environments.

To mark the occasion, Governor Greg Abbott, joined by state legislators and members of the NYSE Texas listed community, will ring the NYSE Texas Closing Bell, broadcast live from the exchange's Dallas home.

"Texas is home to more Fortune 500 company headquarters than any other U.S. state, and the establishment of NYSE Texas reflects our deep commitment to the businesses and leaders driving the robust Texas economy forward," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "This headquarters is where our commitment to the state becomes concrete as a dedicated home for the innovators who are shaping the future."

"NYSE Texas was built to serve our community, and today we take that mission to the next level," said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas. "Texas is one of America's premier destinations for business growth and innovation, and we are proud to deepen the NYSE's presence in a state that continues to set the standard for economic dynamism."

NYSE Texas, launched in March 2025, is the first securities exchange to be incorporated in Texas. The exchange has grown to more than 120 issuers with a combined market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion, while the state of Texas is home to more than $4.8 trillion in total NYSE-listed market value, underscoring the state's outsized role in American capital markets.

Live coverage of today's ceremony can be found on NYSE's X, YouTube, and LinkedIn channels.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: NYSE

ICE Media Contact
Kearney Ferguson
kearney.ferguson@nyse.com
media@ice.com
+1 (212) 656-2369

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Eagerton
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com
+1 (904) 854-3683

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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