NYSE Content Update: York Space Systems Shoots for the Stars with New Contract

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 27th

  • Equities are tilting lower early Friday as the price of ICE Brent Crude tops $110 a barrel and the conflict with Iran continues.
  • The Digital Health CEO Summit takes place at the NYSE today, bringing chief executives from the top digital health companies together to discuss the industry.
  • Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) CFO Mike Zilis will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss how the company is using AI and automation to drive results.
  • York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) CEO Dirk Wallinger will join Taking Stock this afternoon to talk the company's new commercial contract.

Opening Bell
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. VI (NYSE: KCAC.U) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell
Presidio Production (NYSE: FTW) celebrates its recent listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-york-space-systems-shoots-for-the-stars-with-new-contract-302727277.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/27/c5401.html

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