NYSE Content Update: York Space Systems Shoots for the Stars with New Contract

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 27th
- Equities are tilting lower early Friday as the price of ICE Brent Crude tops $110 a barrel and the conflict with Iran continues.
- The Digital Health CEO Summit takes place at the NYSE today, bringing chief executives from the top digital health companies together to discuss the industry.
- Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) CFO Mike Zilis will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss how the company is using AI and automation to drive results.
- York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) CEO Dirk Wallinger will join Taking Stock this afternoon to talk the company's new commercial contract.
Opening Bell
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. VI (NYSE: KCAC.U) celebrates its listing
Closing Bell
Presidio Production (NYSE: FTW) celebrates its recent listing
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange