NYSE Content Update: Women's Health Equity Funding Up 41% in 2025 Report

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 15th

  • Investors parse through June's Producer Price Index, showing the latest movement in wholesale price inflation.
  • Direxion launches SKHL ETF on NYSE Arca, which provides 2x daily exposure to SK Hynix.
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry sets the scene for the upcoming World Cup Final.
    • NYSE Live will provide exclusive coverage of Lasry's remarks before the Opening Bell.
  • The Global Game Summit, which gathers leaders from across soccer, business, tech, and media ecosystems commences from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
  • Women's Health Week report shows equity investments in women's health reached $1.55 billion in 2025.

Opening Bell
FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey Host Committee rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) rings the Closing Bell

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Zeta Global at the NYSE on July 14

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