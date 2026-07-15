NYSE Content Update: Women's Health Equity Funding Up 41% in 2025 Report

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 15th
- Investors parse through June's Producer Price Index, showing the latest movement in wholesale price inflation.
- Direxion launches SKHL ETF on NYSE Arca, which provides 2x daily exposure to SK Hynix.
- FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry sets the scene for the upcoming World Cup Final.
- NYSE Live will provide exclusive coverage of Lasry's remarks before the Opening Bell.
- The Global Game Summit, which gathers leaders from across soccer, business, tech, and media ecosystems commences from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
- Women's Health Week report shows equity investments in women's health reached $1.55 billion in 2025.
Opening Bell
FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey Host Committee rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) rings the Closing Bell
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-womens-health-equity-funding-up-41-in-2025-report-302826431.html
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange