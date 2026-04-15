NYSE Content Update: Viking Marks Two-Year Anniversary Since Going Public

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 15th

  • Markets are little changed as investors remain hopeful that a deal between the U.S. and Iran may materialize. 
  • Viking Chairman + CEO Torstein Hagen will join NYSE Live to reflect on the company's two-year anniversary as a publicly-traded company.
  • CNBC's second annual 'Invest in America Forum' will commence today in Washington D.C., featuring leaders such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
  • The NYSE Creator Summit will bring together creators to reflect on what's working in business media. 

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK) celebrates its upcoming two-year anniversary as a public company

Closing Bell
STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) celebrates its 15th anniversary of listing

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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