NYSE Content Update: UiPath Celebrates Five-Year Listing Anniversary at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 21st
- The major averages are climbing Tuesday morning as investors react to the latest developments in Iran and fresh earnings.
- UiPath (NYSE: PATH) CMO Michael Atalla will join NYSE Live to discuss his company's five-year anniversary as a listed company.
- HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) Innovation Banking Managing Director Jonathan Norris will join NYSE Live to discuss the state of VC healthcare,
- Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) CEO Michael Stivala will join Taking Stock after market close as his company celebrates its 30th listing anniversary.
Opening Bell
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) celebrates the 5th anniversary of its IPO
Closing Bell
Suburban Propane (NYSE: SPH) celebrates the 30th anniversary of listing
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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