NYSE Content Update: Sourcery Founder Molly O'Shea Joins as a Media Partner

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 10th

  • The S&P 500 finished Thursday's session just 2.5% from its record high, as traders await to see if the two-week ceasefire can hold.
  • Artemis II prepares for splashdown later tonight, with the moment set to take place after 8 PM ET, and Payload's Jacqueline Feldscher will join NYSE Live with more.
  • The NYSE celebrates 50 years of options trading on NYSE Arca Options this month, ringing the closing bell from San Francisco.
  • Sourcery Founder Molly O'Shea and the NYSE entered a media partnership recently to expand technology and investing coverage coast to coast.

Opening Bell
Natixis and Loomis Sayles celebrate the Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth LSGR ETF

Closing Bell
The NYSE celebrates the 50th anniversary of trading options in San Francisco

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/10/c8561.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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