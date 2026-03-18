NYSE Content Update: Snowflake to Unveil AI Platform to Get Work Done Faster

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 18th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher as oil prices continue to influence market activity.
  • ICE Director Harvey Flax will join NYSE Live to preview today's Fed interest rate decision and what to expect during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
  • Snowflake will launch an autonomous AI platform designed to help business users get work done faster.
  • Farmer Mac CEO Brad Nordholm will join NYSE Live following the Opening Bell to discuss what's driving his company's latest growth.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
Farmer Mac (NYSE: AGM) hosts its Investor Day at the NYSE

Closing Bell
Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) celebrates its fifth listing anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-snowflake-to-unveil-ai-platform-to-get-work-done-faster-302717424.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/18/c9342.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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