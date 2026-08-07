NYSE Content Update: Pinnacle Acquisition + Ticketplus to Debut for Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 7th

  • Investors digest the July jobs report ahead of the final trading session of the week.
  • Pinnacle Acquisition and Ticketplus will begin trading on the NYSE and NYSE American respectively.
  • Loma Negra (NYSE: LOMA) Chairman Marcelo Mindlin will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's 100th anniversary and recent success.
  • The NYSE is on the ground at Camp Commerce, an event bringing together approximately 200 brand founders and senior executives.

Opening Bell
Loma Negra (NYSE: LOMA) celebrates its 100th anniversary

Closing Bell
Officials and guests of the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival ring the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Life Science Cares + Project Onramp at NYSE

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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